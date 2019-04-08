comscore
Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Microsoft has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout mode is now available to play now on Xbox One as part of this new promotion. 

  Published: April 8, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold subscription is about to become way more attractive with the company planning to bring Xbox Live free game bonus to Xbox One in the coming days, and it should be popular with first-person shooter fans. This means that Call of Duty fans will have a chance to try out the game for free if they have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. Microsoft has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout mode is now available to play now on Xbox One as part of this new promotion.

In order to play the game players will have to go to the Xbox Game Store and download the game from the Call of Duty special offer. This offer is valid till the end of April which means that players have enough time to play and enjoy the game. On top of that the game is set to get a new update this week which means players will be able to experience new content as well. According to Activision and Treyarch, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 will be getting a new map on Xbox One with the patch that will release on Tuesday, April 9.

This new map is called Alcatraz Island, and is already available on PS4. It is a smaller map which means that the gameplay and matches are faster and shorter. The map also has more levels or floors which makes it more dynamic compared to the other map. The new map also has zombies that will attack players all around.

