Xbox One keyboard, mouse support coming to Gears 5, PUBG and more

The new Razer Turret Keyboard comes with a place to use the mouse.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 12:26 PM IST
Image Credit: Razer

Microsoft had recently announced that it is working on bringing mouse and keyboard support to its Xbox One. This announcement was made by the company’s executive vice president for gaming, Phil Spencer in the Inside Xbox episode for September 25, 2018. The company added that the first game to receive this support will be “long-running free-to-play MMO” Warframe. The support was scheduled to arrive in October through the Xbox Insider Program. But now the company has declared that the mouse and keyboard support will be arriving on November 14, and it will not be exclusive to Xbox Insider Program.

Razer which is right now the exclusive partner for Xbox, just showcased a Designed for Xbox mouse and keyboard combo at CES 2019 called Razer Turret Keyboard. Microsoft had previously confirmed that support will not be confined to Warframe at launch, and there will be a list of other games that will get support as well. And one of those early games to get support will be one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, Fortnite, from Epic Games. And now Microsoft has added Gears 5, PUBG, and The Sims 4 will be joining the other games that have support for the new feature.

Besides these games, the other games that have support for the feature include Vermintide 2, War Thunder, Strange Brigade, Bomber Crew, Deep Rock GalacticDayZ. Since most mouse and keyboards will not work with the Xbox One, Microsoft will be starting a “Designed for Xbox” program that will see hardware being made with the Xbox One in mind.

