Xbox One now works with the Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Xbox One users can already control their console with Alexa or Microsoft’s own Cortana. Now, the console also supports Google Assistant. So users will now be able to launch games, turn on or turn off the console, and do much more, by just giving voice commands to Google’s virtual assistant. The integration is available now for beta testing. It will reportedly be released to all the Xbox One consoles this fall.

“Available in beta starting today, your Xbox One now works with the Google Assistant, letting you control your gaming experience by voice with any Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or smart display, like the Google Nest Hub Max, or any Android mobile device,” Google said in a blog post.

To get started with the beta program, users also need to join a Google Group. One can join Google Group with their Google account. After this, you just need to sign in to your Xbox. You will then have to open the Google Home app on your iOS or Android-powered phone. Then Tap + Add > Tap Set up device > Tap Have something already set up > Search for and select [beta] Xbox.

All Google Assistant and Xbox One users can join the beta program. “The beta will be available only in English, wherever Google Assistant is supported. We hope to expand to more languages this fall with the full roll-out of the experience,” the company added. Once you’re all set up, a few actions that you can ask the Google Assistant include Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox, turn on Xbox, turn off Xbox, launch YouTube on Xbox, and more.

Google says “your Assistant is also the ideal companion to help you launch media apps from your console.” This is “in case you want to finish a show or pull up some music in between games. Just try saying, “Hey Google, open Netflix on Xbox.”

– With inputs from IANS