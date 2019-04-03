Xbox One S price in India discounted to Rs 19,990 on Flipkart and Amazon

Gaming consoles have been the go to devices for many gamers who cannot afford to purchase a costly gaming PC and prefer to play games on an optimized system. Consoles are convenient to say the least. Users need not configure consoles and can just buy them and start playing without having to bother about the configurations and system requirements of games. Console games are optimized to play on the designated console in an even manner with steady FPS and a gaming experience.

And it seems Microsoft is offering a sweet deal for those that want to get their hands on a Microsoft Xbox One S console. Microsoft has made the Xbox One S available on e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon India at a discounted price of Rs 19,990 down from its previous price of Rs 34,990. This is for the 1TB version of the device, which has been listed on both Flipkart and Amazon at different percentages of discount, but the final price is still the same.

Though it is not mentioned on Amazon, the bundle that is on sale on Flipkart lists that it comes with Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, Sea of Thieves along with Xbox Starter Bundle (3 Months Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold). Besides this Flipkart is offering Rs 4,000 off on exchange, and 10 percent discount on the use of Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, there are no cost EMI options as well. Amazon on the other hand is offering 10 percent cashback using RuPay cards of up to Rs 100, there are also no cost EMI options.