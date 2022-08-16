comscore Sony PS4 sales were twice as many as of Xbox One, Microsoft admits
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox One Sales Were Not Even Half As Ps4s Lifetime Sales Report
News

Xbox One sales were not even half as PS4's lifetime sales: Report

Gaming

Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox One Sales were nothing when compared to its competitor Sony PS4.

Xbox One

Microsoft’s Xbox One has been quite popular but in comparison to Sony’s PS4, the sales figures were assumed to be lower. Now, Microsoft itself has confirmed the same. Reportedly, Xbox One sales were less than half of PS4. This comes seven years after Microsoft officially stopped disclosing the sales figures of the console. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Xbox One’s sales were far less than Sony PS4

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many Xbox in the last generation,” said Microsoft as reported by TheVerge. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

While Microsoft stopped reporting its sales figures back in 2016, Sony recently stopped showing sales numbers. Having said that, the lifetime sales of the Sony PS4 sit at 117.2 million up until March. Also Read - Microsoft is testing new Game Pass family plan with ability to add up to 4 members

These PS4 sales figures, plus the analysis done by Ampere Analysis back in 2020, confirm that Xbox One sales were far lower. For the unversed, the research firm revealed that the Xbox One Console sales reached 51 million units by 2020. The current figure should be a little above this, it could be less than 58.5 million units, as reported by the foreign media.

If this is compared to the Nintendo Switch, it has a lifetime sales of 111.08 million. What this means is, that the Switch may surpass PS4’s sales.

While these are the figures for the last-gen consoles, Microsoft appears to fill up this sales gap with the current-gen Xbox Series S and Series X. The Series S is the company’s budget-friendly console, which appears to do well. The Series X has also shown a good response. Unfortunately, the exact sales figures for the current-gen Xbox consoles are unknown.

Sony, however, revealed that it shipped 2.4 million PS5 consoles in June this year. This is nearly a 4 percent increase from last year’s 2.3 million shipment figure for the sale period. The lifetime shipment of PS5 has reached 21.7 million.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 6:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier
Apps
Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier
Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Laptops

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Smart TVs

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Apps

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999