Microsoft's Xbox One has been quite popular but in comparison to Sony's PS4, the sales figures were assumed to be lower. Now, Microsoft itself has confirmed the same. Reportedly, Xbox One sales were less than half of PS4. This comes seven years after Microsoft officially stopped disclosing the sales figures of the console.

Xbox One’s sales were far less than Sony PS4

"Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many Xbox in the last generation," said Microsoft as reported by TheVerge.

While Microsoft stopped reporting its sales figures back in 2016, Sony recently stopped showing sales numbers. Having said that, the lifetime sales of the Sony PS4 sit at 117.2 million up until March.

These PS4 sales figures, plus the analysis done by Ampere Analysis back in 2020, confirm that Xbox One sales were far lower. For the unversed, the research firm revealed that the Xbox One Console sales reached 51 million units by 2020. The current figure should be a little above this, it could be less than 58.5 million units, as reported by the foreign media.

If this is compared to the Nintendo Switch, it has a lifetime sales of 111.08 million. What this means is, that the Switch may surpass PS4’s sales.

While these are the figures for the last-gen consoles, Microsoft appears to fill up this sales gap with the current-gen Xbox Series S and Series X. The Series S is the company’s budget-friendly console, which appears to do well. The Series X has also shown a good response. Unfortunately, the exact sales figures for the current-gen Xbox consoles are unknown.

Sony, however, revealed that it shipped 2.4 million PS5 consoles in June this year. This is nearly a 4 percent increase from last year’s 2.3 million shipment figure for the sale period. The lifetime shipment of PS5 has reached 21.7 million.