Xbox Project Scarlett to get big upgrade in CPU: Xbox's Aaron Greenberg

Aaron Greeberg, has said that the next generation console will see CPU gains unlike GPU gains of the last generation.

  Published: August 22, 2019 4:01 PM IST

Microsoft Project Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox console, is coming in 2020. At E3 2019, the company revealed first information of its next high-end Xbox console. Phil Spencer, Executive VP of Gaming at Microsoft, revealed that Project Scarlett will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is currently the most powerful gaming console in the market right now.

And now Xbox general manager Aaron Greeberg, has said that the next generation console will see CPU gains unlike GPU gains of the last generation. “We feel good about what we’ve done with the Xbox One X, and the same team that built that is also building Project Scarlett,” Greenberg told OXM.

“What we’re seeing today is a huge upgrade in GPU – you can output in 4K, a lot of other benefits, memory structure and so on. For next-gen, I think you’ll see a big upgrade in CPU because we want to make sure you don’t have any compromises with frame rate. Yes we can do 4K, but we can also do frame rates up to 120. I think that type of capability will be something people don’t see today. And then the high-speed instant gaming using solid state drives to enable instant resume, getting into games and being able to play by removing load times and load screens that exist today. That’s going to be a huge change.”

Microsoft Project Scarlett: All you need to know

Ahead of Microsoft‘s Xbox E3 briefing, it was rumored that Microsoft will launch two Xbox consoles in 2020. One of the hardware will debut as the equivalent to the Xbox One X, while the second will be equivalent to Xbox One S. It, however, seems like Project Scarlett is all about a really high-end gaming console. At its heart is a custom designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Navi technologies. In order to unlock next-generation gaming, Microsoft is also using high-bandwidth GDDR6 RAM. Executives claim that it will “usher in resolution and frame rates we’ve never seen before.” “This generation is going to be a bigger leap than any other generation we have done before,” a spokesperson for Xbox gaming explains in the reveal video.

Microsoft says Project Scarlett console will support 8K gaming, and is promising frame rates of up to 120fps in games. The company explains that Project Scarlett is designed with the primary goal of making games load a lot faster. It also includes support for real-time ray-tracing, and is hardware-accelerated for the first time.

Other capabilities include variable refresh rate support, and a new generation of SSD, which is being used as virtual RAM. This new generation SSD is said to boost performance by 40 times over the current generation. Microsoft is going as far as to call Project Scarlett as the “most immersive” console ever.

Microsoft is proving the power of Project Scarlett console with the introduction of Halo Infinite. At E3 2019, Microsoft is not showing what the next-generation Xbox console will look like, but it is definitely gearing up to compete with Sony. We will likely see the real hardware at E3 next year. With 18 years of history, Microsoft is transforming the next generation of console gaming.

  Published Date: August 22, 2019 4:01 PM IST

