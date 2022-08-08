Xbox Series S console price in India reportedly increased

Xbox Series S gaming consoles are reportedly more expensive now in India. According to a new report, Microsoft has hiked the price of its affordable gaming console, Xbox Series S, once again. The new price is Rs 37,990 — an increase of Rs 1,000. The price hike is reportedly now effective across retails in India. However, the Microsoft India website shows the price to still be Rs 34,990, while Amazon India was selling it for as low as Rs 31,990 at the time of writing. Also Read - Microsoft is testing new Game Pass family plan with ability to add up to 4 members

Rishi Alwani, a games analyst, said on Twitter that the price of the Xbox Series S is now Rs 37,99o. Microsoft has not confirmed the price hike yet, but if true, this would be the second such increase. The company raised the prices of its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles by as much as 6 percent in June. Launched at the price of Rs 34,990, the Xbox Series S began selling for Rs 36,990. With the new hike, it is approximately 8.5 percent more expensive now.

We have reached out to Microsoft to seek clarity on the price hike.

Xbox price hike

Besides the price hike of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has also reportedly increased the cost of the Xbox Wireless controllers by about 4 percent. According to Alwani, the controller price is now Rs 5,590, as opposed to the earlier pricing of Rs 5,390. The prices of the Pulse Red and the Electric Volt controllers have also been hiked from Rs 5,890 to Rs 6,290. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 now costs Rs 17,990, as opposed to the previous pricing of Rs 15,990, per Alwani. However, all the aforementioned controllers are listed at their older prices right now.

With an increased price of Rs 37,990, the Xbox Series S goes even further from the competition in India, which has a PlayStation-driven gaming community. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — the one without support for a Blu-ray disc — is available at a price of Rs 39,990. With only a Rs 2,000 price gap, the PS5 Digital Edition comes across as more attractive considering the wide catalogue of exclusive games on it.