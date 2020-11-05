Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series S and Series X earlier this year, and both of them have drawn a lot of attention. The Series S is the most affordable model starting in India at a price of Rs 34,999. That seems like a bargain, given that the Series S offers ray-tracing, 1440p gaming, as well as up to 120 fps gameplay experience. The only odd part in the package was the 512GB storage and that may seem not enough for gamers. Also Read - Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper

A Reddit user recently received the Xbox Series S and upon examination, has found that the console only offers a total of 364GB space for installing games. Those who play a lot of the modern titles know that games these days take up a lot of storage space. Grand Theft Auto 5 takes up to 65GB whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 takes up to 116GB. Hence, installing 4-5 titles alone will take up the entire onboard space. Also Read - Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Xbox Series S, Series X available storage for users

Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India starting September 22

While the Series S only offers 364Gb space, the more expensive Series X only offers a total space of 802GB out of the 1TB total space. Hence, the memory reserved on the Series S accounts for 30 percent whereas, on the Series X, it accounts for 20 percent.

However, Series S buyers shouldn’t worry that much about the storage space. Microsoft says the Series S games will take 30 percent lesser pace than the Series X titles. This is because the Series S maxes out at a lower 1440p and hence, the textures needn’t be that higher in resolution. Additionally, developers can let gamers remove parts of the game that players don’t need to save on storage.

If Series S buyers need more storage, Microsoft allows storage expansion via external cards. Seagate will be making the official storage card for expansion, with a capacity of holding 1TB of data. The card will be compatible with both the Series S and Series X consoles. Do note that the expansion card costs $220 but is as fast as the onboard SSD.

The Xbox Series S and Series X will go on sale in India from November 10. Both these consoles will compete with the Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. On paper, the Xbox consoles offer more performance than the PS5 consoles.