Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

Microsoft's Xbox Series S console is now available at a discounted price in India. The console launched back in 2020 offers features like ray-tracing and 120 FPS gaming on a budget. While the Series S console already comes in the budget segment, its new discounted price has made it even more affordable.

Xbox Series S Price discounted on Flipkart

The Xbox Series S has received Rs. 4,991 discount. The console was originally priced at Rs. 34,990, but in Flipkart's special offer, it's available for only Rs. 29,999. On top of that, buyers with ICICI Bank credit cards can get Rs. 500 discount making its effective price to be Rs. 29,499.

If you wanted to buy an Xbox console for a long time, here's your chance. But, do keep in mind that the discount is only for today.

Xbox Series S Specifications and Features

Xbox Series S is an affordable model for gamers looking to do 1440p gaming. The console has all the bells and whistles with its support for 120FPS gaming and ray-tracking. It has support for a variable refresh rate and variable rate shading. It also has an ultra-low latency feature. It can be paired with both TVs and monitors via the HDMI 2.1 slot. The console also has an Ethernet port and a USB Type-A port on the front.

The Series S comes with 10GB of GDDR6 RAM and has a CPU with 8x Zen 2 cores at 3.6GHz. As for the GPU, it has AMDA’s Radeon RDNA with 4 Teraflops of processing power. It has a custom NVME 512GB SSD storage but also has an expandability option with the 1TB of Seagate SSD storage. The console supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS 5.1 audio. The Xbox Series S comes with a 1-year of limited warranty.

Unlike Xbox Series X, the Series S only supports digital-only gaming. It means that it doesn’t have a CD drive, users have to rely on the digital store for installing games.