Xbox Series S is now pricier in India: Check the new price
  Xbox Series S Gets Price Hike In India Touches Rs 40000
News

Xbox Series S gets a price hike in India, touches Rs 40,000

Gaming

Xbox Series S' new price is in line with the original price of the Sony PS5 Digital Edition.

Highlights

  • Xbox Series S receives a price hike in India.
  • The new price is in line with the original price of the PS5 Digital Edition.
  • The console will go on pre-order next week with the new price.
xboxseriess1

Xbox Series S console has reportedly received a price hike in India. With the new price hike, the console touches the Rs 40,000 mark for the first time. This comes months after the console’s previous price increase and is the first price hike for the year. Also Read - Call of Duty is reaching Nintendo Switch: All you need to know

The console is said to go on pre-orders from January 10, 2023, with the new price. Also Read - Microsoft announces games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: Check list

Xbox Series S reportedly gets pricier in India

The analyst Rishi Alwani has revealed that the Xbox Series S has received a price hike. The new price of the console is Rs 39,990, which is Rs 2,000 more than the previous price of Rs 37,990. Also Read - PUBG-maker Krafton launches new sci-fi survival horror game in India: Check details

Xbox Series S – Rs 39,990

Xbox Series X – Rs 55,990

The console will go on pre-orders from January 10, 2023. With this price, the Series S reaches Rs 40,000 mark. Also, it’s now in line with the original price of the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

We’ll get to Sony later in this article, but for the Xbox consoles, Microsoft also increased the price of the Series X. The console received a 5 percent price hike making the price Rs 55,990. The accessories also became slightly expensive.

The Xbox wireless controller in Robot White and Carbon Black went up from Rs 5,690 to Rs 5,990. The Electric Vold variant of the controller reached Rs 6,590 from Rs 6,290.

Having said that, Xbox consoles are getting pricier, the major reason for the price increase was believed to be the weakening power of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Sony PlayStation 5 lineup also received a price hike months back

As for the PlayStation side of things, Sony hiked the price of the PS5 Digital Edition from Rs 39,990 to Rs 44,990 back in November. The PS5 Disc Edition went up from Rs Rs 49,990 to Rs 54,990. However, unlike Microsoft, Sony didn’t increase the price of the accessories back then.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 6:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2023 6:23 PM IST
