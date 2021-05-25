comscore Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart
News

Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart

Gaming

The Xbox Series S is currently on sale in India via Amazon while the stocks on Flipkart have already exhausted. Here are all details.

xbox series s

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S isn’t as capable as the flagship Xbox Series X console but it sure is better than the last-gen consoles, at least in terms of overall performance. Hence, if you have wanted to settle for the more affordable Xbox console this year to get a taste of the Xbox Game Pass service, you are in luck. Amazon India is selling the Xbox Series S console as you read at its usual price of Rs 34,990. The Series X is not available at the time of writing. Also Read - Xbox Series S pre-orders start again on Amazon, Flipkart in India

The Xbox Series S is available via Amazon at the moment only, with other sellers exhausting their stocks. Flipkart had a few stocks of the Series S console but it all vanished at the time of writing. Croma, Reliance Digital and GamesTheShop don’t have any stock available of the Series S console. However, GamesTheShop has put up the Series X up for pre-orders on its website since a few weeks now. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India: Price and all details here

Xbox Series S console goes on sale again

The Xbox Series S is the cheaper of the two current-gen Xbox consoles you can buy today. It costs Rs 34,990 and is easily the most affordable console you can buy in the market. However, with its low price also comes compromises – the Series S console isn’t as capable as the Series X. Unlike the Series X, the Series S can only render games at 2K resolution. Additionally, it also gets only 512GB storage, of which only 364GB is available. Also Read - Wait for Sony PS5 or grab an Xbox Series S/Series X? Here are some pointers

Xbox, Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft, Xbox Insider Programme

Xbox Series X controller

That said, the Series S gets all the next-gen features like Quick Resume, faster loading times, support for ray tracing and Dolby Vision, and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. The console also comes with the latest generation Xbox controller with a dedicated share button.

On the other hand, Sony is also putting up the PlayStation 5 up for pre-orders on May 27 in India. Those interested in the PS5 can head over to the Sony Center website and pre-book the PlayStation 5 disc version at 12 pm on May 27. This particular PS5 model costs Rs 49,990. Sony is yet to announce the sale for the cheaper PlayStation 5 digital edition that costs Rs 39,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center
Gaming
PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center
Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy: MLA seeks ban of the new Krafton game, calls it PUBG Mobile relaunch

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy: MLA seeks ban of the new Krafton game, calls it PUBG Mobile relaunch

Redmi Watch Review

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

News

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

News

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map

WhatsApp says, it will not limit features even if users don t accept new privacy policy

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G looks like Mi 10 Ultra in latest renders

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Why was PUBG Mobile banned, what led to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India

Gaming

Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India
Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India
Wait for Sony PS5 or grab Xbox Series S/Series X? We help

Features

Wait for Sony PS5 or grab Xbox Series S/Series X? We help
Microsoft Xbox gaming app coming to your smart TV next year

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox gaming app coming to your smart TV next year
Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

Gaming

Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

हिंदी समाचार

Covid Vaccine Registration के नाम पर चल रहा स्कैम, इन 10 वेबसाइट्स और ऐप्स से बचकर रहें

Coolpad Cool 20 हुआ लॉन्च, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 48MP कैमरा

Realme X7 Max 5G स्मार्टफोन दो वेरिएंट में हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत लीक

Samsung Galaxy M22 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें डिटेल

Flipkart Sale हो रही शुरू, सस्ते में खरीद सकेंगे स्मार्टफोन और TV

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

News

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online
News
Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online
Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

News

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected
Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map
WhatsApp says, it will not limit features even if users don t accept new privacy policy

News

WhatsApp says, it will not limit features even if users don t accept new privacy policy
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G looks like Mi 10 Ultra in latest renders

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G looks like Mi 10 Ultra in latest renders

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers