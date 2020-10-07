Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

If you have plans to get a spanking new gaming console this festive season, there’s good news for you. Flipkart may offer a staggering discount on the Microsoft Xbox Series S during the Big Billion Days sale. The teaser banners have hinted at a discount of almost Rs 5,000 on the price of the Series S. Although the offer is yet to be detailed, we see the deal as a bargain for gamers. Also Read - Microsoft buys developers of Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls ahead of Xbox sales

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will put gaming accessories on the shelves with mega discounts. While the exact deals are yet to be revealed, the teaser page has already come up with a mega surprise. Flipkart lists the Microsoft Xbox Series S at a price of Rs 29,999. This is much lower than the starting price of the Series S in India, which is currently Rs 34,990. Hence, you could be saving almost Rs 5,000 during the sale. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India starting September 22

Xbox Series S at Rs 30,000?

If the sale indeed comes up with the listed price of Rs 29,999, this could be the deal of the year for console gamers. For those in the dark, the Series S is the latest console from Microsoft aimed at gamers on a budget. In fact, the Series S is yet to go on sale – it’s that new. Deliveries will begin in November along with the flagship Series X. Also Read - Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

The Xbox Series S is essentially a watered-down version of the Series X console that comes as the successor the Xbox One S. Although it is lighter on the wallet, the Series S can keep up with the Series X in many ways. It offers ray-tracing, 2K gaming and 120fps gameplay experiences at a price point where other gaming PCs can only offer basic performance. It gets advanced features such as Quick Resume that eliminates the need for saving gameplay progress manually. A faster SSD promises faster load speeds.

The Series S competes with the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and it currently holds many advantages over the latter. The Xbox Series S is cheaper than the PS5 Digital edition, although the latter is more capable. Most importantly, Sony is yet to announce prices for the PS5 in India and it could be a while before that happens.

As for the discounted price for the Series S, Flipkart may offer that price by clubbing a few bank offers or some EMI offers. We will have to wait for the sale to start in order to learn about the offer. Sadly, there’s no such deal announced for the more expensive Xbox Series X. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will commence from October 16.