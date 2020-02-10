comscore Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus
News

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 are primarily manufactured in China and the current quarantines of different areas will adversely affect production.

  Published: February 10, 2020 6:03 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Previous reports claimed that the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the production and shipments of Nintendo’s Switch console to its home market in Japan. And now new reports claim that the upcoming launch of Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to the virus. These consoles are primarily manufactured in China and the current quarantines of different areas will adversely affect production.

The analysts now expect a delay of a week to a month in the arrival of the new consoles. And even when they arrive, there could very well be a deficiency in the number of available units. A video-game industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad recently tweeted that, “Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo said that 96% of consoles imported to the US in 2018 were produced in China. Hence why the Coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on manufacturing.”

Due to the outbreak, Japanese pre-orders of  Nintendo Switch have been pushed back from February 8 to an undetermined date. “We can confirm that the manufacturing of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact coronavirus outbreak,” Engadget quoted the company.

Earlier, Nintendo began moving part of its production to Vietnam from China in 2019. This was because supply chains were hit by the Sino-US trade war. But it was not enough to counter the impact of the viral outbreak. “Nintendo does not anticipate a significant impact on our broader global supply chain for systems and accessories at this time, and product sales in North America and Europe, including pre-orders, are not affected. We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the coronavirus during this challenging time,” the company added.

The death toll due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in China. It has increased to 636, authorities recently said, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to 31,161. Chinese health authorities said it received reports of 3,143 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection. And these include 73 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths from coronavirus, 69 were in Hubei Province, one in Jilin, one in Henan. There was one in Guangdong and one in Hainan, according to China’s National Health Commission, Xinhua reported. Another 4,833 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission. Up until now 962 patients have become seriously ill, and 387 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 6:03 PM IST

