comscore First look Xbox Series X gameplay: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, other games
Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Besides Assassin's Creed Valhalla there were other games whose trailer were revealed as well which include Dirt 5, The Medium, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 among others.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 10:16 PM IST
Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay

Xbox just held its first look of gameplay on Xbox Series X live stream which showcased a host of games. The stream included first looks and trailers of a bunch of new exciting games which included the much awaited Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The Xbox stream will included first look for fans at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks form a wide variety of partners across the globe and industry. Game creators shared what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X. Most games have also been confirmed to that utilize Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature. Also Read - Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games

This new Smart Delivery feature assures gamers that when they buy a qualifying game for their Xbox One account, it will be carried over to their Xbox Series X account. Besides Assassin’s Creed Valhalla there were other games whose trailer were revealed as well which include Dirt 5, The Medium, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 among others. Here’s a look at all the trailers that have been released. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass members playing twice as much since March: Microsoft

Bright Memory Infinite – Next-Gen

Dirt 5

Scorn

CHORUS

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Call of the Sea

The Ascent – Xbox Series X

The Medium

SCARLET NEXUS

Second Extinction

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specifications

Microsoft is using an 8 core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2-class GPU in the new console. Each cores of the CPU is clocked at 3.8GHz each while the GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units is clocked at 1.825GHz each. The console itself will be 301mm tall and 151 mm in depth and width.

Microsoft mentions that it is using two mainboards on the Xbox Series X to ensure that the compact design. In terms of cooling, Microsoft is using a 130mm fan on the top of the unit. This will be drawing in cool air from the bottom and pushing it out from the top. As for the system, the devs will be splitting 16GB  total memory with 10GB for fast GPU optimal memory, 3.5GB for standard memory, and 2.5GB for the OS. Microsoft is adding support for a new 1TB expansion cards in the rear panel. Besides this there will be support for USB 3.2 external HDD and it also has a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Microsoft says that the target performance for the Xbox Series X is overall performance at 4K 60fps, with up to 120fps. But the biggest improvement probably is the addition of an SSD which will cut short the loading times on the console. It shared a tech video of the loading time on the console which shows State of Decay 2 loading up 40 seconds quicker than on the Xbox One X. Xbox is using a new ‘Xbox Velocity Architecture’ which apparently improves the ability of the hardware and software to stream assets. For example this would mean that open world games will be able to load the world quicker in a more dynamic manner.

The use of SSD will also be helping resume games quicker than before. To this effect the devs have shared another tech video showing how multiple games can be switched to on the fly. The game states will be stored on the SSD and players can return to them any time they want. Microsoft has added Ray Tracing capabilities to the new console as well which enables more realistic lighting, shadows and effects in the games.

Microsoft writes that the next generation of consoles will support 8K gaming with frame rates up to 120FPS. It has also partnered up with HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to bring Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This is part of the HDMI 2.1 support. As for the Xbox controller, courtesy to all these features it will have less latency now. The controller now uses USB-C connections with AA batteries, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy. It features a share button to share clips and screenshots to friends.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 10:16 PM IST

