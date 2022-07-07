After the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X is said to get a price hike in the Indian market. As per Rishi Alwani, the Xbox Series X will now cost Rs. 52,990. This will be a 6 percent price hike from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Also Read - How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

Xbox Series X gets a 6 percent price hike in India

There’s no explicit reason as to why the price of the console has been increased, but it is believed to happen because of the fluctuating exchange rates of the Indian Rupee. For those unversed, the company recently increased the price of the Xbox Series S. Not just the console, but even the peripherals cost costlier. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

The Series S went from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 36,990. The peripherals like the Xbox Wireless Controller now costs Rs. 5,590 from Rs. 5,390. The headset’s price has been increased from Rs. 8,990 to 9,490. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to add and use shared mailbox

If the reason for the price hike is because of the exchange rate fluctuations, other consoles could as well get a price increase. Although no information on that is provided.

Coming to the Xbox Series X, on Flipkart and Reliance Digital, the price is unchanged as of now, but the console is out of stock on both platforms. This could mean that the console will soon be listed at a newer price.

On Prepaid Gamers, however, the console is being listed on the new price. The console is listed for Rs. 52,990. Also, it is in stock, which means you can purchase it right away. The Series S, which was said to get a price hike, is also listed for the new price on the website. But it is currently at a discounted price of Rs. 32,499.

Xbox Series X Highlights

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console. It offers true 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second. It has 12 teraflops and packs AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. It has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD storage.