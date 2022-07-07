comscore Xbox Series X price increased in India: Here's how much it costs
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox Series X Gets A Price Hike In India Now Costs Rs 52990
News

Xbox Series X gets a price hike in India, now costs Rs. 52,990

Gaming

The Xbox Series X's price hike comes after the company quietly increased the price of Xbox Series S recently.

Xbox Series X

After the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X is said to get a price hike in the Indian market. As per Rishi Alwani, the Xbox Series X will now cost Rs. 52,990. This will be a 6 percent price hike from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Also Read - How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

Xbox Series X gets a 6 percent price hike in India

There’s no explicit reason as to why the price of the console has been increased, but it is believed to happen because of the fluctuating exchange rates of the Indian Rupee. For those unversed, the company recently increased the price of the Xbox Series S. Not just the console, but even the peripherals cost costlier. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

The Series S went from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 36,990. The peripherals like the Xbox Wireless Controller now costs Rs. 5,590 from Rs. 5,390. The headset’s price has been increased from Rs. 8,990 to 9,490. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to add and use shared mailbox

If the reason for the price hike is because of the exchange rate fluctuations, other consoles could as well get a price increase. Although no information on that is provided.

Coming to the Xbox Series X, on Flipkart and Reliance Digital, the price is unchanged as of now, but the console is out of stock on both platforms. This could mean that the console will soon be listed at a newer price.

On Prepaid Gamers, however, the console is being listed on the new price. The console is listed for Rs. 52,990. Also, it is in stock, which means you can purchase it right away. The Series S, which was said to get a price hike, is also listed for the new price on the website. But it is currently at a discounted price of Rs. 32,499.

Xbox Series X Highlights

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console. It offers true 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second. It has 12 teraflops and packs AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. It has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen
Wearables
Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen
Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

automobile

Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

Tecno Spark 8P debuts in India at Rs 10,999: All you need to know

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8P debuts in India at Rs 10,999: All you need to know

Infinix Zero Ultra to launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology

Mobiles

Infinix Zero Ultra to launch with 180W Thunder Charge technology

How to download e-Aadhaar Card online

How To

How to download e-Aadhaar Card online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox Series X gets a price hike: Here's how much it costs

Google Chromecast with TV is coming to India: Here s how much it costs

Apple Watch Series 8 to get more expensive 'Rugged' version with bigger screen

Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor

Tecno Spark 8P debuts in India at Rs 10,999: All you need to know

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999