Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

The global release of Microsoft Xbox Series X is set for Holidays 2020. And the question in the minds of Indian enthusiasts is when Microsoft will make it available in India. But it seems like the next generation console from Microsoft might arrive in India at the same time as the other regions around the world. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Xbox boss Phil Spencer in a recent episode of Podcast Unlocked said "significant delays in region launches".

Besides this he also commented on how the present Covid-19 situation will affect the launch. "Supply chains in China have started to come back," he said and that the Xbox team is "starting to get things back from them". He was then asked if Microsoft is considering a staggered launch like the previous consoles. To which Spencer replied that he is "hesitant" to consider this move. "Haven't started on a plan B [staggered launch] as you're asking about so I'm hesitant to do the 'what if' on this," Spencer said.

Xbox Series X launch to not be staggered?

“I will say, having lived through the Xbox One launch I know that significant delays in region launches hurt us. It hurts us with the sentiment of the fans. Every time I go to Japan I am reminded that we were nine months late in launching there with Xbox One. And the Internet means everyone knows where everything is launched. Not like 30 years ago when it was kind of it’s ‘not here yet’ and you don’t get the roar of people getting excited from other regions.” Said Spencer.

“We haven’t started on a plan B but I’d be hesitant to do something like that. Fundamentally some of the issues we have to work through are more software-related than hardware and when you’re done with software it scales globally so I’m not predicting that but as I said, we’re managing day to day kind of watching how things are going and managing our productivity.”

Considering that he spoke about the delay last time in Japan, we can expect he is speaking about all regions this time. India has not been the best market for Microsoft in terms of Xbox sales. Microsoft themselves have been late in terms of the launch of consoles in India. Hence it would be great if it does launch Xbox Series X on time.