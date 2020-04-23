comscore Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one
News

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Gaming

It seems like the next generation console from Microsoft might arrive in India at the same time as the other regions around the world.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Xbox series x release leak

The global release of Microsoft Xbox Series X is set for Holidays 2020. And the question in the minds of Indian enthusiasts is when Microsoft will make it available in India. But it seems like the next generation console from Microsoft might arrive in India at the same time as the other regions around the world. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Xbox boss Phil Spencer in a recent episode of Podcast Unlocked said “significant delays in region launches”. Also Read - Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen; AMD claims someone demanded $100 million in ransom

Besides this he also commented on how the present Covid-19 situation will affect the launch. “Supply chains in China have started to come back,” he said and that the Xbox team is “starting to get things back from them”. He was then asked if Microsoft is considering a staggered launch like the previous consoles. To which Spencer replied that he is “hesitant” to consider this move. “Haven’t started on a plan B [staggered launch] as you’re asking about so I’m hesitant to do the ‘what if’ on this,” Spencer said. Also Read - Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date

Xbox Series X launch to not be staggered?

“I will say, having lived through the Xbox One launch I know that significant delays in region launches hurt us. It hurts us with the sentiment of the fans. Every time I go to Japan I am reminded that we were nine months late in launching there with Xbox One. And the Internet means everyone knows where everything is launched. Not like 30 years ago when it was kind of it’s ‘not here yet’ and you don’t get the roar of people getting excited from other regions.” Said Spencer.

“We haven’t started on a plan B but I’d be hesitant to do something like that. Fundamentally some of the issues we have to work through are more software-related than hardware and when you’re done with software it scales globally so I’m not predicting that but as I said, we’re managing day to day kind of watching how things are going and managing our productivity.”

Considering that he spoke about the delay last time in Japan, we can expect he is speaking about all regions this time. India has not been the best market for Microsoft in terms of Xbox sales. Microsoft themselves have been late in terms of the launch of consoles in India. Hence it would be great if it does launch Xbox Series X on time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29
Gaming
PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Gaming

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report

Entertainment

The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Gaming

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one
Windows 10 KB4549951 update causing some serious issues; details

News

Windows 10 KB4549951 update causing some serious issues; details
NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24

Gaming

NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24
Microsoft Surface Go 2 could launch with 10.5-inch display next month

News

Microsoft Surface Go 2 could launch with 10.5-inch display next month
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Meizu 17 5G का आधिकारिक रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
News
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed