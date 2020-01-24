Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

Microsoft announced the upcoming Xbox Series X last month with a look of the device. But now we may have a more comprehensive look of the device and the ports it will offer. The new image was leaked and it looks like it shows a prototype of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The image shows that the device could come with an optical audio port, two USB A ports, ethernet, power and a single HDMI port. The image was leaked by Curry Panda on Neogaf, and are apparently authentic.

Besides the ports there are holes which seem to be the heat vents. This being the image of the prototype the final version of the deive may have different ports, but should not be too different. There is a hole on the top of the rear panel which may be there in the final version. This is probably there to service or debug the prototype.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.