comscore Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image | BGR India
News

Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

Gaming

The new image was leaked and it looks like it shows a prototype of the upcoming Xbox Series X.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Xbox Series X prototype

Microsoft announced the upcoming Xbox Series X last month with a look of the device. But now we may have a more comprehensive look of the device and the ports it will offer. The new image was leaked and it looks like it shows a prototype of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The image shows that the device could come with an optical audio port, two USB A ports, ethernet, power and a single HDMI port. The image was leaked by Curry Panda on Neogaf, and are apparently authentic.

Related Stories


Besides the ports there are holes which seem to be the heat vents. This being the image of the prototype the final version of the deive may have different ports, but should not be too different. There is a hole on the top of the rear panel which may be there in the final version. This is probably there to service or debug the prototype.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

Also Read

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification
News
Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification
Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

Gaming

Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

Realme smartphones to get Wi-Fi Calling support: Here's the full list

News

Realme smartphones to get Wi-Fi Calling support: Here's the full list

Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update

News

Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update

Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

News

Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra new renders spotted

Realme smartphones to get Wi-Fi Calling support: Here's the full list

Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification

Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update

Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

Gaming

Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image
Microsoft Edge based on Chromium is now available to download

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium is now available to download
Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

News

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo
Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

Gaming

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020
Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support

News

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F15 Online Sale : आज से शुरू होगी Oppo F15 की सेल, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

ट्विटर ने सीधे संदेश भेजने के लिए शुरू किया 'इमोजी रिएक्शन'

Xiaomi Redmi K20 सीरीज और Redmi Go की कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नए दाम, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 के कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नए दाम, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy S20 और Samsung Galaxy Z Flip की कीमतें सामने आईं

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra new renders spotted
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra new renders spotted
Realme smartphones to get Wi-Fi Calling support: Here's the full list

News

Realme smartphones to get Wi-Fi Calling support: Here's the full list
Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification

News

Realme C3s, RMX2063 and RMX2001 receive certification
Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update

News

Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update
Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

News

Redmi K30 5G update rolling out