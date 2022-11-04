Microsoft has reportedly hiked the price of the Xbox Series X in India. The console’s new price is quoted to be Rs 55,990. This is around 5 percent increase from its currently listed price. This is the second time in the last four months that the price of the console has gone up. Additionally, the price of the controllers has also been increased. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass games for November: From The Walking Dead to Football Manager 2023

Microsoft Xbox Series X is reportedly getting a price hike

As per analyst Rishi Alwani, Microsoft has hiked the price of the Xbox Series X in India. The console's new price is Rs 55,990, which is around 5 percent increase from the previous price.

The reason for the price rise isn’t confirmed yet, but it is believed to be due to the weakening power of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

In addition to this, the price of the controllers has also gone up in the region. The Xbox Wireless Controller in Robert White and Carbon Black now cost Rs 5,990 over the previous price of Rs 5,690.

The Shock Blue and Electric Volt color are now available for Rs 6,590. The price hike for the controllers is around 4-5 percent over the older price.

This isn’t the first time that the console or the controller is getting a price hike. In fact, this is the second time in the last four months that there’s been a price revision.

It’s not just Microsoft that’s hiking the prices of its consoles, Sony as well did it recently for its PlayStation 5 console. However, the new prices are only reflected in global markets like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The price for the PlayStation 5 console still remains the same as the launch price in India. The PS5 Disc-edition costs Rs 49,990, whereas, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

Although there’s no change in the PS5’s price now, it may change in the near future if the Rupee-Dollar thing is to be believed.