comscore Xbox Series X gets a price hike in India: Check the new price
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox Series X Receives A Price Hike In India Now Starts At Rs 55990
News

Xbox Series X receives a price hike in India: Now starts at Rs 55,990

Gaming

Microsoft has reportedly increased the price of the Xbox Series X and its controllers in India. The console now starts at Rs 55,990.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has reportedly increased the price of the Xbox Series X in India.
  • The console now costs Rs 55,990.
  • The price of the controllers has also gone up.
xboxseriesss

Microsoft has reportedly hiked the price of the Xbox Series X in India. The console’s new price is quoted to be Rs 55,990. This is around 5 percent increase from its currently listed price. This is the second time in the last four months that the price of the console has gone up. Additionally, the price of the controllers has also been increased. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass games for November: From The Walking Dead to Football Manager 2023

Microsoft Xbox Series X is reportedly getting a price hike

As per analyst Rishi Alwani, Microsoft has hiked the price of the Xbox Series X in India. The console’s new price is Rs 55,990, which is around 5 percent increase from the previous price. Also Read - Microsoft Surface event 2022: Windows 11 is getting support for Apple’s iCloud and Photos app

The reason for the price rise isn’t confirmed yet, but it is believed to be due to the weakening power of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

In addition to this, the price of the controllers has also gone up in the region. The Xbox Wireless Controller in Robert White and Carbon Black now cost Rs 5,990 over the previous price of Rs 5,690.

The Shock Blue and Electric Volt color are now available for Rs 6,590. The price hike for the controllers is around 4-5 percent over the older price.

This isn’t the first time that the console or the controller is getting a price hike. In fact, this is the second time in the last four months that there’s been a price revision.

It’s not just Microsoft that’s hiking the prices of its consoles, Sony as well did it recently for its PlayStation 5 console. However, the new prices are only reflected in global markets like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The price for the PlayStation 5 console still remains the same as the launch price in India. The PS5  Disc-edition costs Rs 49,990, whereas, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

Although there’s no change in the PS5’s price now, it may change in the near future if the Rupee-Dollar thing is to be believed.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 5:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung takes jab at Apple in its latest 'On The Fence' ad: Check video here
News
Samsung takes jab at Apple in its latest 'On The Fence' ad: Check video here
Byju's global brand ambassador is Lionel Messi

News

Byju's global brand ambassador is Lionel Messi

How to use WhatsApp s Online Presence feature

How To

How to use WhatsApp s Online Presence feature

Apple iPhone 14 India manufacturing gets shot in arm with second supplier

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 India manufacturing gets shot in arm with second supplier

How to get Apple Music free for 4 months using Shazam

Apps

How to get Apple Music free for 4 months using Shazam

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung takes jab at Apple in its latest 'On The Fence' ad: Check video here

Byju's global brand ambassador is Lionel Messi

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features

Twitter to start charging for blue tick, edit button for all from next week

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door to New-Gen Swift: Top 8 Maruti Suzuki cars to launch in India 2023

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features