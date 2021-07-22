comscore Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August
Microsoft may restock the Xbox Series X console for the Indian market by late July or early August. The company is yet to confirm any details on this front.

If you have grown grey hair while waiting for the Xbox Series X in India, there’s some good news. Based on a report, Microsoft is bringing a fresh stock of Xbox Series X units to India and may put it on sale by late July or early August. The Series X has been unavailable since mid-May at all retail partners. There’s no news on the Series S front, which has been frequently selling in India. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, big games releasing next month

The Xbox Series X has been in high demand owing to its superior raw performance over the Sony PlayStation 5, and most importantly for the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Costing Rs 49,990 in India, the Series X competes directly with the Sony PlayStation 5 standard version in the market. We even did a review of this console back in December 2020. Also Read - Top 5 Minecraft Mobile seeds to build a world and where to find them

Xbox Series X restock happening soon

The restock information comes via an IGN India report, hinting at the first sale happening by next week. There’s also mention of the Space Jam: A New Legacy Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller coming in stocks along with the Series X units. Microsoft India, however, stays mum on this subject. Also Read - Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

It is said that both these consoles from Microsoft have been the bestsellers in the last few months. The Xbox Series S with a lower price tag of Rs 34,990 has been the top-selling gaming console in March and April. This is understandable, given that Sony was unable to procure enough units of the PlayStation 5 consoles in that period.

However, with Sony hosting frequent sales of the PS5 console, the console market in India could spice up. Sony also offers two versions of the PlayStation 5 in India, with the base Digital version costing Rs 39,990. The digital version is expensive by Rs 5,000 over the Xbox Series S but does not compromise in terms of performance, like the latter.

The Xbox Series S, however, benefits from features like Quick Resume and access to the Xbox Game Pass. The Series X takes it up a notch with 4K at 60 fps stable gaming and up to 1TB of storage.

If you are interested in getting the latest Xbox Series X, we suggest you keep an eye on Amazon, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, Reliance Digital and Croma. Additionally, you can keep an eye here for restock status of the Series X console.

  Published Date: July 22, 2021 3:25 PM IST

