Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade

Is the Xbox Series X better than the PlayStation 5? That’s a debate that remains to be settled by fans for the years to come. Both these next-generation consoles have brought in a lot of upgrades that enhance the gameplay to the next level. The Xbox Series X is superior in terms of raw performance but Sony got the controller experience right with the DualSense. Microsoft knows that too and is now working on an answer. Also Read - Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has hinted about his team working on hardware upgrades for the current generation consoles. In a recent podcast on Kinda Funny Gamercast, Spencer compliments Sony for a good job with the DualSense controller. He goes on to say that the company might bring some of Sony’s technology to the Xbox controller. No specifics were revealed but it is obvious what those upgrades are. Also Read - Netflix could launch its video game streaming service next year, at no extra cost

New Xbox controller planned

“We’re definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places. There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the controller. I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that…are there things that we should go do?” said Spencer. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 365 to let stream Windows 11 on iOS, Android devices, but it's not for everyone

Back in 2020, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles with a mildly changed controller. Compared to the older Xbox One controller, the Series X and Series X version got a new Share button as the only new feature. Rest of the stuff, including the haptics and layout remains unchanged. The black one is reserved for the Series X while the white one comes with the Series S.

We reviewed the Xbox Series X back in 2020 and were left impressed with the controller performance, despite nothing new. In fact, many in the gaming community consider the Xbox controller as the gold standard, with just the right kind of haptics and button layouts.

However, we also had tried out the Sony PlayStation 5 and the improved haptics on the DualSense bring immersion to the next level. With the console market getting more competitive, Microsoft would definitely want to improve the controller experience to get more people into the Xbox ecosystem.

The Xbox Series X sells in India at a price of Rs 49,990 with a single controller, while the Series s controller sells at a price of Rs 34,990. Both consoles are sparsely available in India at the moment, with Microsoft not commenting on the issue so far.