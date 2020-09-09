Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10

After an almost unending wait, Microsoft has revealed all the important stuff related to the next-gen Xbox models. The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available from November 10 in the US market. Prices for the next generation consoles start from $299 for the Series S whereas the Series X goes up to $499. There are a few subscription services to choose from and Microsoft is throwing in EA Play subscription for free as its part. Also Read - Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S console, prices start at $299

First, let’s get done with the prices. The more affordable Xbox Series S comes at a price of $299 and promises all the next-gen benefits in an economical package. The Series X starts at $499 and it brings the absolute best of what Microsoft has to offer. As part of the Xbox All Access bundle for the Series X, one has to pay $34.99 per month. This also includes the EA Play subscription, which also is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Also Read - Xbox Series X Gameplay showcase reveals trailers of 22 games

It is worthwhile to note that the EA Play subscription gives access to 60 of EA’s most popular titles. This includes titles from Battlefield franchise, Need For Speed franchise, FIFA 20, and many more. Microsoft will offer the Xbox All Access in 12 countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Also Read - KFC makes a parody of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with the KFConsole announcement

India launch dates and prices

Microsoft has announced the availability and prices for India as well. Both the Microsft next-generation consoles will go on sale from November 10. Pre-orders will go live from September 22. As for the prices, the Xbox Series S will set you back by Rs 34,990 whereas the Xbox Series X will cost Rs 49,990.

Xbox Series S specifications

While we have talked a lot about the Xbox Series X, the Series S is the one that’s fresh off the oven. Most importantly, it will find its way into more households. The Series S draws a lot from the flagship Series X albeit with a few compromises. For starters, the Series S gets a custom 512GB NVME SSD storage promising faster boot-up times. Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, it also promises faster load times for games.

Similar to the Series X, there will be advanced features such as steadier frame rates. In fact, Microsoft promises 120 fps frame rates on the Series S. The Quick Resume for multiple games also makes it to the Series S and there’s low latency promised for online games.

Speaking of the 120 fps gaming, the Series S can push a maximum resolution of 1440 pixels. For older games, the Xbox can upscale games to 4K resolution. There’s support for DirectX Ray tracing in games as well as variable-rate shading. The Series S also supports Variable Refresh Rate.