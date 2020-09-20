comscore Xbox Series X, Series S pre-order date announced for India | BGR India
News

Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India starting September 22

Gaming

Microsoft will begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S from September 22. Customers can head to Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital Online stores.

  Published: September 20, 2020 12:31 PM IST
xbox series s

Beginning this week, Microsoft will start taking pre-orders for the next-generation Xbox consoles. All major markets across the world, including India, will now get to book the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. Pre-orders will go live at 9 am on Tuesday, September 22 across major retailers. In India, you can head over to Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital online stores. Also Read - Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced, India launch on November 19

You should note that the Xbox Series S and Series X will go on shelves on November 10. The new consoles bring with themselves a host of hardware upgrades as well as new software features. Customers in the US, UK and a few more countries will get to buy it with Xbox All-access programme. Sadly, Indian customers don’t get access to the Xbox All-Access and will have to buy the console wholly. Also Read - Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Microsoft has gone for accessible prices for the new Xbox consoles this year. The entry-level Xbox Series S costs Rs 34,990 in India for the single variant with 512GB storage. The flagship Series X with all the goodies comes at a price of Rs 49,990. Both the consoles come paired with one Xbox wireless controller that now gets a new Share button. The Series S comes in a single white color whereas the Series X only gets a black color variant. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Xbox Series X and Series S

With the early pre-orders in India, Microsoft gets an early lead over Sony’s PlayStation 5. Sony announced prices for the PS5 and PS5 All Digital last week. However, India prices are yet to be announced. Going by the US prices, the PS5 Blue-Ray edition could cost the same as the Xbox Series X. The PS5 Digital Edition may end costing more than the Xbox Series S but it does not compromise on the core hardware.

Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Xbox Series S features

At Rs 34,990, the Xbox Series S offers a host of high-end gaming features that no PC at the same price can deliver. The Series S offers up to 2K gaming and it can even do 120 fps gaming at 1080p. The hardware supports ray-tracing, which is still restricted to high-end gaming PCs and laptops. The Series S also gets Quick Resume and faster loading times from the more expensive Series X. Microsoft is using a custom SSD storage to boost loading times.

  Published Date: September 20, 2020 12:31 PM IST

Best Sellers