comscore Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot
News

Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot

Gaming

Microsoft used a similar feature on the Xbox One to resume games, but the Xbox Series X will resume multiple games.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 2:14 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft has recently announced some of the specs that its next gen console Xbox Series X. And now, Larry Hryb, the head of Microsoft Xbox Live, has announced a new quick resume feature for the Xbox Series X, which would instantly resume multiple games after the console has rebooted, or even after switching titles. “I had to reboot because I had a system update, and then I went back to the game and went right back to it, so it survives a reboot,” The Verge quoted Hryb as saying recently.

Related Stories


According to the report, Microsoft used a similar feature on the Xbox One to resume games, but the Xbox Series X will resume multiple games from a suspended state whether the user rebooting the console, switching games, or resuming from standby. Microsoft had earlier confirmed that the Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice of what is available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Also Read

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for immersive gaming experience. The console is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations and it will deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way.

Microsoft Xbox Series X will be powered by custom designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture. It will also support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support. As per report, the Series X is designed for a future in the cloud and it will combine hardware and software to make it as easy as possible to bring great games to both console and elsewhere.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 discount deal goes online
Deals
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 discount deal goes online
Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot

Gaming

Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot

Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch

News

Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

Website data breach: No user data compromised

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot

Gaming

Xbox Series X will instantly resume games after reboot
Microsoft Xbox pulls out of GDC as coronavirus concerns loom

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox pulls out of GDC as coronavirus concerns loom
Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Gaming

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X
Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani
Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इस ताकतवर स्मार्टफोन का नया वर्जन, जानिए कीमत और फीचर

BGR India Data Breach : पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है यूजर्स का डाटा

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए इसकी कीमत और खास फीचर

Vodafone Idea ने की मोबाइल डाटा की कीमतों में 7 से 8 प्रतिशत बढ़ोत्तरी की मांग

Realme X50 Pro दुनिया का पहला NavIC सपोर्ट वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी का दावा

News

Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch
News
Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available with 512GB storage option in India
Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to sell offline starting March 6
Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

News

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China
Website data breach: No user data compromised

News

Website data breach: No user data compromised