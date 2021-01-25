This price increase would have been imposed, it would then be priced higher than rival PlayStation Plus service from Sony. (Image: Microsoft)

last week announced to charge double for its annual subscription. The tech giant informed to increase the price of the six-month pass to $60 (which approximately translates to Rs 4,400). The announcement followed a public outrage by gamers out there that forced Microsoft to back off on its plan to increase subscription.

In an official statement on increasing the price for Xbox Live Gold Microsoft stated, "We messed up today and you were right to let us know." The company also said, "connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing."

Xbox Live Gold subscription price hike

If Microsoft increased the price of the subscription it would push the Xbox Live Gold plan price near to Ultimate, which provides gamers with access to multiple games and other perks.

Microsoft justified the move by stating that the price of its Xbox Live Gold membership has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t been changed for more than 10 years now. Counting in the inflation that has happened over the years, it was a sensible move considering the business health.

If the price hike was imposed officially the Xbox Live Gold subscription would then be priced higher than the rival service from , which costs $60 (approximately Rs 4,320) for an annual subscription.

How much will you need to pay

New and existing members will continue to pay the same fee for Xbox Live Gold. The prices are tiered at $9.99 (approximately Rs 728) for one month, $24.99 (approximately Rs 1,822) for three months, $39.99 (approximately Rs 2,917) for six months and $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,376) for 12 months.

In related news, Microsoft also stated that it will make multiplayer gameplay totally free for all free-to-play games. In simple words, you will be able to play games like totally free of cost.