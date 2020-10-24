comscore Microsoft xCloud to soon get a streaming dongle: Xbox boss | BGR India
You can play Xbox xCloud games on your TV soon, thanks to a streaming dongle from Microsoft

Microsoft may soon launch a streaming dongle for letting players stream xCloud games on TVs and big displays. It could ship with Game Pass subscriptions as part of the package.

  Published: October 24, 2020 2:05 PM IST
Xbox cloud gaming service (Microsoft xCloud)

Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service holds lots of promises for gamers, especially with the expanding collection of Xbox-exclusive titles. However, many don’t buy the concept of playing those beautiful console games with jaw-dropping games on small smartphone displays. Personally, I feel that big-screen TVs and monitors are the optimum way to play Forza Horizon 4 or Mafia The Definitive Edition. Microsoft knows it too and is coming up with a solution. Also Read - Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper

In an interview with the Stratecherry, Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, hinted at Microsoft coming up with low-cost dongles to stream xCloud games on TVs. Just go through what he said – “I think you’re going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud.” Also Read - Microsoft buys developers of Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls ahead of Xbox sales

This is clearly a confirmation on the streaming dongles concept. Rumors have long said that Microsoft toyed around with the idea of making a streaming dongle for Xbox. in fact, the company was reportedly readying the product for production but cancelled it at the last moment to focus on the Xbox One X project in 2016. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Xbox streaming dongle for xCloud games

Having a streaming dongle in the Xbox universe now could be a great addition for both Microsoft and gamers. The xCloud service is taking off and many would want to try the service on big screens. Currently, an xCloud subscription requires an Android smartphone along with an Xbox controller. Microsoft could simply bundle the dongle with the controller with a slight price bump.

xbox

In fact, Microsoft is planning to bundle it with the Xbox Game Pass subscription. “You could imagine us even having something that we just included in the Game Pass subscription that gave you an ability to stream xCloud games to your TV and buying the controller,” says Spencer in the interview.

Currently, the Xbox Ultimate Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 per month and you will need an Xbox controller as the main accessory to play it on your Android smartphone. With the dongle, users can play the games directly on their TV, thereby getting the console experience without paying as much as a console.

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

That said, Microsoft is already aiming at the low-cost gaming market with the Xbox Series S. In India, it costs Rs 34,990 and offers 120 fps gaming in 2K, ray-tracing gaming, Quick Resume and upgraded internals over the Xbox One S.

  Published Date: October 24, 2020 2:05 PM IST

