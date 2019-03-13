comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser
News

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

Gaming

The teaser image notes Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Black Shark 2nd gen

Image credit: Xiaomi Weibo

After multiple benchmark listing, Black Shark has officially confirmed the existence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 on the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone. The Xiaomi-backed sub-brand has put a teaser on Weibo confirming Snapdragon 855. It will be holding a launch event in Beijing, China on March 18 to unveil the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 recently appeared on Geekbench as well as AnTuTu benchmarking platforms. Both listings revealed that company will be using Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Black Shark 2 appeared with its “Blackshark Skywalker” codename on AnTuTu. The website also revealed key specifications and benchmark scores of the upcoming gaming smartphone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

Also Read

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

On Geekbench, the smartphone made an appearance for the second time. The same ‘Blackshark Skywalker’ codenamed phone was listed with Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but recent listing model ‘Black Shark AAA’ on Geekbench carried 12GB of RAM.

As per listing, the anticipated Black Shark 2 achieved a score of 3,516 in single-core test, and 11,413 in multi-core test. Last time around, the 8GB RAM variant of Black Shark 2 had scored 3,494 in single-core test, and 11,149 in multi-core test. In terms of software, the listing confirms latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Being a gaming smartphone, Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. The company has already confirmed about the new liquid cooling technology for the smartphone, which will be named the Liquid Cool 3.0. Xiaomi on Weibo posted first promo image confirming the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Black Shark 2 was recently certified by 3C authority. It revealed that the phone will carry support for 27W rapid charging. The only other Xiaomi phone that supports 27W fast charging is the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
News
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

Gaming

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

News

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

Gaming

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser
Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China
Redmi 7 series to boast stellar battery life, Xiaomi teases

News

Redmi 7 series to boast stellar battery life, Xiaomi teases
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया लॉन्गटर्म वाला Flexi Annual plan, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

एयरटेल ने अपने 4G Hotspot प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब 399 रुपये से होती है शुरुआत

गूगल ने बंद किया मैसेंजिंग ऐप Allo, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी चैट, फोटो और वीडियो

TENNA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन, 6.39 इंच की नॉचलैस AMOLED डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल कैमरे से होगा लैस

News

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
News
Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

News

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update
Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month
Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections