Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

After multiple benchmark listing, Black Shark has officially confirmed the existence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 on the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone. The Xiaomi-backed sub-brand has put a teaser on Weibo confirming Snapdragon 855. It will be holding a launch event in Beijing, China on March 18 to unveil the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 recently appeared on Geekbench as well as AnTuTu benchmarking platforms. Both listings revealed that company will be using Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Black Shark 2 appeared with its “Blackshark Skywalker” codename on AnTuTu. The website also revealed key specifications and benchmark scores of the upcoming gaming smartphone.

On Geekbench, the smartphone made an appearance for the second time. The same ‘Blackshark Skywalker’ codenamed phone was listed with Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but recent listing model ‘Black Shark AAA’ on Geekbench carried 12GB of RAM.

As per listing, the anticipated Black Shark 2 achieved a score of 3,516 in single-core test, and 11,413 in multi-core test. Last time around, the 8GB RAM variant of Black Shark 2 had scored 3,494 in single-core test, and 11,149 in multi-core test. In terms of software, the listing confirms latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Being a gaming smartphone, Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. The company has already confirmed about the new liquid cooling technology for the smartphone, which will be named the Liquid Cool 3.0. Xiaomi on Weibo posted first promo image confirming the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

The Black Shark 2 was recently certified by 3C authority. It revealed that the phone will carry support for 27W rapid charging. The only other Xiaomi phone that supports 27W fast charging is the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone.