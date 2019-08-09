comscore Black Shark 2 gets Rs 5,000 off at Flipkart National Shopping Days sale
Black Shark 2 gets Rs 5,000 off at Flipkart National Shopping Days sale

Black Shark 2 was launched earlier this year and is considered among the few earlier gaming smartphones to be launched in the country.

  • Updated: August 9, 2019 9:51 AM IST
Chinese gaming smartphone maker Black Shark released the Black Shark 2 earlier this year. And now it seems that the company is offering a special discount during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale. The Flipkart National Shopping Days is a special sale that the e-commerce website is holding on the occasion of Independence Day. The sale has seen quite a few smartphones being offered at attractive discounts.

The base variant of the Black Shark 2 smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 which is now being offered at Rs 34,999 after a Rs 5,000 discount for Flipkart National Shopping Days. While the costlier Rs 49,999 variant which comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Frozen Silver color is now being offered at Rs 44,999.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Black Shark Rookie Kit launched in India at Rs 2

Also Read

Black Shark Rookie Kit launched in India at Rs 2

Along with the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, the handset also offers the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. The gaming device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech. The Indian variants of the device will ship with 18W charging option, instead of 27W charging.

WATCH: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

In the photography department, the Black Shark 2 comes with a dual camera system at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone’s camera app also supports HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode, an AI camera options. One can even shoot 4K videos at 30FPS. On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The device also has dual-nano SIM support, and Bluetooth 5.0 for quick wireless interaction.

