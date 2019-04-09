comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 now supports 60fps Fortnite gameplay: Report

This makes Xiaomi Mi 9 one of the few Android smartphones that is capable of playing Fortnite at 60fps, apart from flagship Samsung smartphones.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Fortnite Mobile Android

The last time we spoke about Fortnite on mobile and 60fps gameplay, it was about the launch of the feature on certain iPhones, and how it was not ready for Android smartphones yet. We explained that Fortnite‘s early optimization for iOS devices means that it tends to run particularly well on iPhones, which contributes heavily to its popularity in the US and other strong markets for Apple. Fortnite had received an update which enabled 60fps gameplay on the new iOS devices that include Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

In January, Fortnite developers Epic Games did announce support for 60fps on Android devices, but it was limited to mostly Samsung devices, and that too the higher end ones. And now XDA has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 can run Fortnite Mobile at 60fps. This makes the device the the first non-Samsung phone powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC that is capable of running the game at a higher framerate. But in terms of official announcement, there has been none from Epic Games and neither have the FAQ pages been updated to reflect support for any new devices, and this includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Fortnite got the 60fps mode for iOS devices in November last year. However, playing Fortnite at 60fps is currently limited to just the new Apple iPhone models, including the Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. If you’re playing Fortnite on any of these phones, you’ll have the ability to activate 60fps mode; this will ensure smoother graphics, cleaner animations and a general improvement in the visual experience of gameplay. 60fps gaming is considered a huge deal on more capable PCs and consoles, so the introduction of the option on the Apple iPhones is huge for fans of Fortnite.

Xiaomi Mi 9 now supports 60fps Fortnite gameplay: Report

Gaming

Xiaomi Mi 9 now supports 60fps Fortnite gameplay: Report

