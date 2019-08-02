comscore Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop specifications leaked; may debut on August 4
Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop (2019) specifications leaked; may debut on August 4

Xiaomi is reportedly all set to launch a new Mi Gaming Laptop (2019). Check out the leaked specifications and features of the alleged gaming laptop.

  Published: August 2, 2019 11:01 AM IST
(Image Credit: Xiaomi/ Mi gaming laptop 2018)

Last year, Xiaomi launched its Mi Gaming laptop with 7th gen Core i7, GTX 1060 GPU, RGB keyboard and more. Now, the Chinese company is reportedly all set to launch a new Mi Gaming Laptop (2019). The specifications of the alleged laptop have also surfaced online. The latest leak suggests that the Xiaomi’s upcoming laptop will be available in three configurations.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed via its Twitter handle that all the variants of the laptop will offer a display with 144Hz refresh rate. One of the three variants will reportedly pack the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Other configurations might offer Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The other two models could arrive with 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The company might offer the two variants in 16GB DDR4 DRAM and 512GB SSD option.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units; Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units; Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

The third variant is tipped to pack 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. It will be paired with 8GB DDR4 DRAM, 512GB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Other details regarding the Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop yet to be revealed. Additionally, the official Mi Laptop Weibo account suggests that the launch will take place on August 4.

To recall, the company originally announced its first 15.6 Mi Gaming laptop last year in March. The base variant of the laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. This model with the 1050ti GPU comes with a price label of 5,999 RMB (approx Rs 61,990). Moreover, the higher variant with the 1060 GPU costs 8,999 RMB (approximately Rs 92,991).

MIUI 11 to come with improved system stability, fewer ads: Xiaomi exec confirms

MIUI 11 to come with improved system stability, fewer ads: Xiaomi exec confirms

In terms of storage, the laptop comes with a 256GB SSD with expanding capabilities and a 1TB hard drive. Other features of the device include Dolby Sound and Sony Hi-Res certified audio, gaming keyboard with 30 n-key rollovers and more. The laptop has 10 interface ports in total. Besides, Xiaomi is also planning to launch a new gaming phone in India. The handset will be powered by MediaTek’s latest gaming chipset, called Helio G90T. Currently, the exact launch date of the same is unknown, but Xiaomi is expected to unveil it soon.

  Published Date: August 2, 2019 11:01 AM IST

