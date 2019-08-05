comscore Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 price, features, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 with 144Hz display, 9th Gen Intel processors launched: Price, features

The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 packs impressive specs, but looks no different from last year’s model. Xiaomi has improved upon the display refresh rate, and bumped up internals with 9th Gen Intel Core processors.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 10:04 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-gaming-laptop-2019

Xiaomi has launched its 2019 iteration of the Mi Gaming Laptop in China for starting price of RMB 7,499 (approximately Rs 75,000). The gaming laptop packs impressive specs, but looks no different from last year’s model. The Chinese company has improved upon the display refresh rate, and bumped up internals with 9th Gen Intel Core processors. The 2019 version is also slightly lighter at 2.6kg over the last year’s 2.7kg.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 prices

In terms of pricing, the base model of Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 with 8GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card will sell for RMB 7,499 (approximately Rs 75,000) in China. The other two models are priced at RMB 8,599 (approximately Rs 86,000) and RMB 8,999 (approximately Rs 90,000) respectively. The top model will only be available for pre-order on mi.com, but there is no information on the general availability as yet.

Features, specifications

The second generation gaming laptop, Mi Gaming Laptop 2019, still comes with same 15.6-inch display carrying the same 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 72 percent color gamut. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate for better gameplay. The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 comes in three variants with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM. The top-end variant packs Intel Core i7-9750H processor with Turbo Boost 4.1GHz and 512GB PCIe SSD.

All the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 variants feature four color LED-backlit keyboard with three different modes. These offer a glass touchpad with multiple gesture controls. Xiaomi notes standard dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 3W speakers, Dolby Audio, and a 1MP HD webcam. In terms of connectivity ports, these get four USB 3.0 ports, one headphone port, one Ethernet port, one HDMI port and a 3-in-1 card reader. These ship with Windows 10 Home and a 55Whr battery. Xiaomi claims up to 4.5 hours of video playback, 4 hours of video streaming, and 4.5 hours of web browsing.

