NEOGEO Mini game console global variant launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Japanese video game hardware and software company SNK Corporation has launched the international version of the NEOGEO Mini game console. The console has been launched on Xiaomi's Youpin crowdfunding platform as a part of the company's overall ecosystem. Over the past few years both Sony and Nintendo have launched nostalgia-focused mini consoles. These include the PlayStation Classic and NES Classic Edition respectively.

SNK Corporation previously launched the NEOGEO Mini console back in 2018 in Japan as well as a few selected regions. It was priced at 11,500 Yen, which roughly translates to $109. Now the Japanese gaming company has taken to Xiaomi's Youpin platform to launch the global variant of the product. It is priced at 100 dollars and comes with a free game pad. Exact availability details are not known at the moment.

NEOGEO Mini features, specifications

The NEOGEO Mini game console is aimed at those looking to play nostalgic arcade-style games and comes with 40 games out of the box. It's design resembles a shrunken down NEOGEO MVS (Multi Video System), which used to rule arcades back in the day. Furthermore, the mini console weighs 390 grams and features a 3.5-inch LCD display. It also has game controls built into its body and features stereo speakers.

Gamers can expand the gaming experience by connecting the console to a TV via HDMI and using an external game pad. Additionally, the NEOGEO Mini comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Some of the game titles on board include ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Legend of the Hungry Wolf’ and ‘The King of Fighters’.