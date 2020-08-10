comscore NEOGEO Mini game console global variant launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Xiaomi teams up with SNK Corporation to launch NEOGEO Mini game console internationally

The international NEOGEO Mini has been launched on Xiaomi’s Youpin platform. It retails for 100 dollars and has 40 in-built games.

  Published: August 10, 2020 9:46 PM IST
Japanese video game hardware and software company SNK Corporation has launched the international version of the NEOGEO Mini game console. The console has been launched on Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform as a part of the company’s overall ecosystem. Over the past few years both Sony and Nintendo have launched nostalgia-focused mini consoles. These include the PlayStation Classic and NES Classic Edition respectively. Also Read - Xbox Series X Gameplay showcase reveals trailers of 22 games

SNK Corporation previously launched the NEOGEO Mini console back in 2018 in Japan as well as a few selected regions. It was priced at 11,500 Yen, which roughly translates to $109. Now the Japanese gaming company has taken to Xiaomi’s Youpin platform to launch the global variant of the product. It is priced at 100 dollars and comes with a free game pad. Exact availability details are not known at the moment. Also Read - Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earphones launched on Xiaomi Youpin platform

NEOGEO Mini features, specifications

The NEOGEO Mini game console is aimed at those looking to play nostalgic arcade-style games and comes with 40 games out of the box. It’s design resembles a shrunken down NEOGEO MVS (Multi Video System), which used to rule arcades back in the day. Furthermore, the mini console weighs 390 grams and features a 3.5-inch LCD display. It also has game controls built into its body and features stereo speakers. Also Read - Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch launched with 30-day battery life by Xiaomi Youpin

Gamers can expand the gaming experience by connecting the console to a TV via HDMI and using an external game pad. Additionally, the NEOGEO Mini comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Some of the game titles on board include ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Legend of the Hungry Wolf’ and ‘The King of Fighters’.

