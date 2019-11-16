Xiaomi to launch a 29-inch curved gaming monitor soon

Xiaomi is expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones by entering into new segments. After TVs, laptops and IoT devices, the Chinese company has now entered the gaming monitor market. It recently launched two gaming monitors in China including one with a huge 34-inch curved display. The second gaming monitor comes with a 23.8-inch flat display. Xiaomi has seen success in areas like TVs and IoT devices and the new device category is an attempt to turn into a full fledged consumer electronics brand.

And now according to new reports, the company is set to launch a new 29-inch curved gaming monitor. This will have the same features as the larger 34-inch one, but in a smaller form factor. The price of the device will also be lower.

Xiaomi Mi Surface 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: Price and Features

The Mi Surface Display 34-inch is the star device in the new gaming monitor lineup. As the name implies, it features a massive 34-inch large curved screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1500R curvature. The monitor also comes with AMD Freesync support and low Blu-Ray mode. Xiaomi says that the display supports 121 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is being shipped with a bracket allowing users to make adjustments for lifting and rotating the screen.

The product page for Xiaomi Mi Surface Display notes that the display and the bracket are magnetically snapped together. The monitor also comes with a three-year warranty. The Chinese company was initially tipped to debut the monitor in November. While Xiaomi has not confirmed, it is reportedly using a display made by Samsung for this monitor. The 34-inch Mi Surface Display is available for RMB 2,499 (around Rs 24,990).

Xiaomi Mi Display 23.8-inch: Price and Features

Alongside the 34-inch curved gaming monitor, Xiaomi also introduced a standard 23.8-inch monitor. It features a 23.8-inch flat display supporting Full HD resolution and wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It comes with a cylindrical bracket to adjust the angle of viewing but this particular model does not support vertical adjustment. Xiaomi seems to be going with a minimalist design language for this flat-screen display panel. It will also be available starting October 21 and is priced at RMB 699 (around Rs 6,990).