Niantic and Fold in collaboration have brought a new crypto mining game for users. If you have played Pokemon Go, chances are you might this new crypto game a bit similar.

The game is said to be part of the metaverse and 'loosely' crafted on Pokemon Go, although the core theme is around cryptocurrency. The game allows players to mine and share Bitcoin with augmented reality. Notably, the new AR experience is an extension of the Fold app that allows users to grab Bitcoin via gift card purchases. However, the latest version of the Fold AR experience is in beta, players will be able to experience the full version in 2022.

"We believe Bitcoin is really just a game. And, there are millions of people around the world already playing this game every day, working to acquire Bitcoin through mining, trading, shilling, and earning in pursuit of financial freedom; all the while avoiding the villains of inflation, monetary controls, censorship, and other forms of financial debasement," Will Reeves, the CEO of Fold, and David Steinbroner, the Community Manager, said.

How to play and mine Bitcoin from the Fold app

First, you need to download and install the Fold app and then click on the Play tab. As mentioned, the app uses AR technology to pop up Bitcoin and other rewards hidden around its users. The datum behind the Fold AR is to walk around and break blocks to collect Bitcoin. These blocks spawn once every 10 minutes triggering an ‘explosion of rewards’ when opened.

Once a block spawns, players will need to tap on it to reveal a puzzle. Once completed they will be rewarded with crypto. Talking about the rewards, the Fold app currently offers Satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin which is worth around 1/20th of a penny. Extra spins can get you more rewards, time extension to continue playing the game, and orange pills to protect users from harmful surprises. A player should avoid poison pills and shitcoins as that can take away Bitcoin that they’ve earned. Meanwhile, Fold Cardholders can get extra spins and reward boosts to amp up their rewards. However, the experience will open up for everyone.

When Fold releases the full version, it will allow players to be able to trade, find, and hide Bitcoin around the globe. As per the company merchants will be able to engage directly with the community to offer rewards, incentives. You can mine Bitcoin via the Fold app on both iOS and Android platform.