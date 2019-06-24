comscore You can now parkour in PUBG with new ledge grab feature | BGR India
You can now parkour in PUBG

The new ledge grab feature is bringing a revolution in how players navigate the map in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 12:45 PM IST
PUBG Ledge Grab

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving ever since it launched in 2017. Developers at PUBG Corp have been continuously adding new things and balancing out the older things. The game has evolved beyond what it was at the launch, and has become a lot more smooth and optimized for playing. It is not as hard on the hardware when playing as well. We recently saw an update that changed how its oldest map Erangel looked and felt. Following that there has been another update that introduce a new vehicle called the BRDM-2 and the legendary handgun Desert Eagle or Deagle in the game. This new update 30 also saw the addition of a new feature called ledge grab which enabled parkour in PUBG.

The ability to parkour in PUBG was very limited up until now, as players could only run, jump and climb separately. The new ledge grab feature is the second climbing addition to the game. When PUBG launched players could not climb up as well. Devs added the climb up feature to the game last year. This allowed players to cross walls and climb up from windows as well.

How to stream gameplay from smartphone to all popular streaming platforms

How to stream gameplay from smartphone to all popular streaming platforms

The new ledge grab feature builds up on that, and players can grab ledges while in the air. For example when a player jumps from on building to the other, they can grab the edge of the roof and climb up. This is exactly why the new feature is making parkour in PUBG possible. The developers have even released a video of players doing parkour in PUBG following the new update.

The new update is live now on the test server and will be hitting the main servers soon. The developers at PUBG Corp haven’t given us a date yet of when the new update is coming to the main servers. But we have seen in the past that updates hit the main servers a week after the Test servers. Update 30 should hit the main servers this week, considering it was made available on the test server last week. You can check out all the new features of the new update here.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 12:45 PM IST

