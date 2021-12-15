You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Meta has just announced its partnership with Ellen Degeneres to bring her hit augmented reality (AR) mobile app, Heads Up! to Messenger and Instagram. The game is basically a modern twist on charades, where a virtual card will be placed on a player’s forehead and they have to guess what the card says. Other players are required to help them by giving clues as to what the word is without actually saying it. Also Read - A WhatsApp bug is making iOS app crash for iPhone users

Meta in its announcement post stated, "Gather the squad and get ready for some friendly but intense competition with your close friends and family: we're partnering with Ellen DeGeneres to bring her hit mobile game Heads Up! to our new AR video calling experience on Messenger and Instagram."

The collaboration will allow Messenger and Instagram users to play the game with their friends online via a video call. This will allow people to play the game even when they are not together in person. The game can be found in the Group Effects section.

To kick things off, four card packs have been made available: Animals Gone Wild, That’s So 90s, Pantry Raid and Act Your Face Off. The company has announced that it will be bringing in more card packs in the coming months.

How to play Heads Up! on Instagram or Messenger

To play Heads Up! you first need to open the Instagram or the Messenger app on your smartphone.

Start a video call with the people you want to play the game with.

Now, tap on the smiley face to open the effects tray.

Tap on the ‘Group Effects’ option.

Search Heads Up! and start playing.

In other news, Meta recently set up one of its largest offices in Asia in Gurugram, where it will be housing various teams from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Apart from this, the company has also announced that it is looking to skill 1 crore small businesses and 2,50,000 creators over the next three years in India.