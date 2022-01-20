Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why

It might be another disappointing year for consumers, mostly those planning to get gaming laptops, PCs. TSMC, the semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly increasing prices for its silicon which means CPUs and GPUs will be more expensive. Also Read - iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here’s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

As per DigiTimes, TSMC has informed its largest customers including NVIDIA and AMD that the price of their chip will be hiked by up to 20 percent. The report notes that processor price will increase substantially due to a 'boost in foundry costs.' The price hike is said to severely impact chipsets fabricated on the sub-7nm process nodes. Apparently, the company is affected by several factors, including the chipset shortage plague, material costs, and freight and logistics.

Tom's Hardware points out that tech giants AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's products' prices will be impacted. The outlet cites that 7nm and 5nm transistors that AMD uses from TSMC for its Zen 2-4 architecture, 'will inevitably be affected,' due to price hikes.

As for NVIDIA, the company is said to have already paid upfront to secure its 5nm capacity which will be utilised to build its RTX 40 series cards. The company has reportedly closed its partnership with Samsung for silicon. Talking about Intel, the company is said to be building new chip fab sites that will cost billions of dollars. As per Tom's Hardware, some of its chips are already manufactured by TSMC.

Even TSMC’s biggest and long-term customer Apple has reportedly agreed to the price hike. The iPhone maker is said to agree upon the terms to ‘secure wafer starts’ for its next-gen A16 chipset. As per reports, the company has ordered up to 150,000 4nm chips for its new SoC.

While global chip shortage and supply chain issues are already having an impact on product prices, TSMC’s new plan will likely inflate the price further. 2021 didn’t turn up well for PC gaming, and CPU and GPUs soar in cost will rather aggravate the situation this year.