YouTuber makes CSGO cheats that punishes cheaters when used

Counter Strike Global Offensive or CSGO is probably the biggest market for cheat makers. This game probably has the biggest number of cheaters. And that is owed to the fact that this is one of the most popular multiplayer games. And the competitive nature of the game prompts people to use cheats.

Now, a YouTuber by the name of ScriptKid created a trojan cheat for PUBG last year. This was done by him to punish cheaters in various ways. This was a success, and hence he was convinced to create a similar trojan cheat to punish people who used cheats. This cheat came with virtual tripwires which are scattered at various locations of the maps. When the cheater steps on a tripwire, a random punishment is activated.

ScriptKid CSGO cheat punishments

Burning Man: This one's simple and was used in the previous trojan as well. When the cheater tries to use a grenade or Molotov, it will drop to the ground, at their feet. They won't be able to avoid it since the movement keys are automatically unbound for a few seconds.

No Plant or Defuse: When the cheater tries to plant or defuse the bomb, it automatically cancels at the last second and plays a fake “The bomb has been defused” sound effect to confuse them.

Big Spender: During a buy round, the cheater randomly drops cheap weapons like the Mp9 or Nova to mess up their economy.

No Spray 4 U: While spraying with a gun, there’s a 50 percent chance cheater will drop all weapons in the inventory.

Invert Mouse: Whenever the cheater aims down scope (with AWP or the SSG), his mouse gets inverted.

Violence Speed Momentum: The cheater gets +100 sensitivity and starts jumping randomly for a few seconds.

ButterFingers: The cheater drops his weapon whenever he tries to shoot.

Do You Even Aim Bro: When the cheater aims towards an enemy, the crosshair is randomly shifted away from the enemy and has to be manually dragged back, making it impossible to land a shot.

BloodBrothers: Whenever the crosshair of the cheater is on a teammate, the weapon starts shooting automatically.