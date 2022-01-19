comscore Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
News

Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is an updated modern card duelling game, with HD graphics, a dynamic soundtrack and can be played digitally, anywhere.

yu-gi-oh-img-2.large

(Image: Konami)

Konami has finally released its free-to-play online card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The company claims that the game is a big piece of the franchise’s future. The game is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android platforms. Also Read - Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

The release is a bit unexpected, as Konami had not revealed the release timeline for the game. Earlier this week, it released a video summarizing the title’s shop, which concluded with a statement that the final in-depth look at Master Duel would come on January 19. It was revealed that the final video will feature the Duel mode and the duelling interface inside Master Duel. Also Read - Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

While the game has been launched quietly, playing it is a bit difficult as of now. This is because the servers for the game are currently down for maintenance. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is an updated modern card duelling game, with HD graphics, a dynamic soundtrack and can be played digitally, anywhere. The game is based on the popular Japanese card game anime series. The game is accessible to everyone, at any skill level. It even includes a number of basic tutorials to help you get started.

The new game will allow players to build and duel with different decks that they can customise from over 10,000 unique cards. After creating a custom deck, the players can then head to compete in all sorts of events and tournaments.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also includes a story mode, which according to online reports is fun to play. The game also includes an online store, where players can use the virtual in-game currency to make purchases. Players can also link Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with the Yu-Gi-Oh Neuron mobile app, that will allow them to view decklists from around the world, and improve their own deck.

Take note, the game comes with cross-play and cross-save support, which means that you can play it anytime and anywhere you want.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 4:09 PM IST

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

