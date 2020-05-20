ZEE5 and Gameloft partner up to launch PLAY5 gaming platform

Gameloft Distribution Solutions, which is a mobile entertainment gaming company has announced that it partnered up with ZEE5. ZEE5 on its part is an Indian entertainment app and this partnership is to power games on to its platform. This will be a part of its strategy to bring wholesome entertainment under one roof. Under the partnership, high quality hyper casual online games are being curated to deeply engage audience by adding a dose of thrill & competitiveness for the users. Also Read - Gameloft releases 30 games to celebrate its 20th anniversary

The new PLAY5 games leverages Gameloft's expertise in developing gaming services with ZEE5's platform. Thanks to Gameloft's offer, Entertainment Service providers can launch their fully customizable branded game services with monetization and full transparency on their analytics.

ZEE5 and Gameloft statements

Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects and Head of Products, ZEE5 India said, “We want to be the country’s entertainment super-app and our partnership with Gameloft is yet another step in that direction. We are constantly evolving as a platform and now boast multiple offerings for a diverse set of audiences and taste clusters – from bespoke content library across Originals, Movies, Catch-up shows to Kids content and Music. With PLAY5, it is yet another use case that we have added by staying true to our philosophy of being a super-app. We are committed to making ZEE5 reach out to consumers at every stage of their life and serve uninterrupted entertainment via various offerings anytime, anywhere.”

“We are committed to the true potential of gaming in India and therefore had been continuously working towards offering content in the manner which offers ease of consumption for the masses & our online games enables mass casual users to have a shot of adrenalin to pump up their energy levels. Gameloft shall continue to strive towards offering gaming in a manner which suits the larger section as they evolve. We are pretty convinced that with a Partnership with Zee5, a leading entertainment player on digital space, we shall have rapid adaptation and transmission of gaming into the world of uninitiated” explained Florent Vallauri, Managing Director South East Asia Pacific(SEAP) at Gameloft. “Gameloft’s longstanding expertise in the mobile ecosystem allows us to create top performing platforms and services, adapted to the needs of each of our partners.”