Apps ban in india in 2020 list: TikTok से PUBG Mobile तक, यहां देखें बैन किए गए ऐप्स की पूरी लिस्ट
Apps ban in india in 2020 list: TikTok से PUBG Mobile तक, यहां देखें बैन किए गए ऐप्स की पूरी लिस्ट

Apps ban in india in 2020 list: चाइनीज ऐप्स पर सबसे पहले इस साल जून में गाज गिरी। 29 जून को केंद्र सरकार ने 59 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया था। इसके बाद जुलाई, सितंबर और नवंबर में भी देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बैन ऐप्स पर कार्रवाई हुई। यहां देखें बैन किए गए ऐप्स की पूरी लिस्ट:

Apps ban in india in 2020 list: साल 2020 में ऐप्स की दुनिया में बड़ी उठापटक देखने को मिली। इस साल भारत सरकार ने बड़ी संख्या में मोबाइल ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया, जिनमें ज्यादातर चाइनीज ऐप हैं। यूजर्स के पर्सनल डेटा और देश की सुरक्षा को लेकर इन ऐप्स को प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। बैन किए गए ऐप्स में PUBG Mobile और TikTok समेत कई पॉप्युलर ऐप शामिल हैं।

चाइनीज ऐप्स पर सबसे पहले इस साल जून में गाज गिरी। 29 जून को केंद्र सरकार ने 59 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया था। इसके बाद जुलाई में सरकार ने देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बने 47 मोबाइल ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया। 2 सितंबर को 118 ऐप्‍स प्रतिबंधित किए गए। सितंबर के बाद 24 नवंबर को एक बार फिर केंद्र सरकार ने मोबाइल ऐप्स पर कार्रवाई की। इस बार 43 ऐप बैन किए गए। नीचे देखें भारत में बैन किए गए चाइनीज ऐप्स की पूरी लिस्ट:

भारत में बैन ऐप्स की लिस्ट (List of apps banned in India)

AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India – Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard – Business Card Reader
CamCard – BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela – Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV – TV version
WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
Baidu
Baidu Express Edition
FaceU – Inspire your Beauty
ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
CamCard – Business Card Reader
CamCard Business
CamCard for Salesforce
CamOCR
InNote
VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing
Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
WeChat reading
Government WeChat
Small Q brush
Tencent Weiyun
Pitu
WeChat Work
Cyber Hunter
Cyber Hunter Lite
Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
Super Mecha Champions
LifeAfter
Dawn of Isles
Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
Chess Rush
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
PUBG MOBILE LITE
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
Dank Tanks
Warpath
Game of Sultans
Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos
Smart AppLock (App Protect)
Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
Hide App-Hide Application Icon
AppLock
AppLock Lite
Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online
ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
Music – Mp3 Player
Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
Cleaner – Phone Booster
Web Browser & Fast Explorer
Video Player All Format for Android
Photo Gallery HD & Editor
Photo Gallery & Album
Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download
HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
Gallery HD
Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
Web Browser – Secure Explorer
Music player – Audio Player
Video Player – All Format HD Video Player
Lamour Love All Over The World
Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community
MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style
Tantan – Date For Real
MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
Alipay
AlipayHK
Mobile Taobao
Youku
Road of Kings- Endless Glory
Sina News
Netease News
Penguin FM
Murderous Pursuits
Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
Little Q Album
Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords
Hi Meitu
Mobile Legends: Pocket
VPN for TikTok
VPN for TikTok
Penguin E-sports Live assistant
Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
iPick
Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
Parallel Space Lite – Dual App
“Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
AFK Arena
Creative Destruction NetEase Games
Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
Mafia City Yotta Games
Onmyoji NetEase Games
Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
Soul Hunters
Rules of Survival
TikTok
Shareit
Kwai
UC Browser
Baidu map
Shein
Clash of Kings
DU battery saver
Helo
Likee
YouCam makeup
Mi Community
CM Browers
Virus Cleaner
APUS Browser
ROMWE
Club Factory
Newsdog
Beutry Plus
WeChat
UC News
QQ Mail
Weibo
Xender
QQ Music
QQ Newsfeed
Bigo Live
SelfieCity
Mail Master
Parallel Space
Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
WeSync
ES File Explorer
Viva Video – QU Video Inc
Meitu
Vigo Video
New Video Status
DU Recorder
Vault- Hide
Cache Cleaner DU App studio
DU Cleaner
DU Browser
Hago Play With New Friends
Cam Scanner
Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
Wonder Camera
Photo Wonder
QQ Player
We Meet
Sweet Selfie
Baidu Translate
Vmate
QQ International
QQ Security Center
QQ Launcher
U Video
V fly Status Video
Mobile Legends
DU Privacy

  Published Date: December 28, 2020 1:37 PM IST

