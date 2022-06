Bajaj Pulsar brand dominates the Indian biking circle. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse Edition is also expected to garner a lot of attention. The bike has been teased by the company and is expected to be revealed soon. As the name suggests, the new bike will be dominantly black in colour. In terms of design, the new Pulsar is expected to look similar to the Pulsar N250. (representative image only)