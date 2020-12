AirPods Max ओवर ईयर हेडफोन्स 59,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

OxygenOS based on Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens