Yes, SonyLIV is the app from the most reputed brand in the broadcast business - Sony Pictures Networks. SonyLIV is the one-stop shop for all Sony TV channels including SET, SET MAX, SAB TV, Sony SIX, Sony PIX, AXN, Sony ESPN, Sony MIX and TEN Sports Network channels like TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3, TEN Golf HD and TEN 1 HD. As names reveal, the service offers standard apps and HD quality streaming as well. Subscription starts at Rs 49 per month, but there is also an option for quarterly subscription at Rs 120 and annual subscription at Rs 399.