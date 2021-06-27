अगर आप Genshin Impact खेलते हैं तो हाल फिलहाल में आपको एक नया इवेंट नजर आया होगा— Thousand Questions with Paimon Quiz। पाइमॉन के इन सवालों के सही जवाब देने पर प्लेयर हर दिन 50,000 Mora फ्री में पा सकते हैं। इवेंट शुरू होने के बाद प्लेयर के सामने रोजाना सवाल पेश किए जा रहे हैं जो दिन के हिसाब से बदलते रहते हैं। यह इवेंट 27 जून को 23:59:59 (सर्वर टाइम) तक चालू रहेगा। Also Read - PUBG Mobile ने एक महीने में कमाए 1800 करोड़ रुपए, बन गया दुनिया का दूसरा Top Grossing Mobile Game

Genshin Impact प्लेयर miHoYo की वेबसाइट पर इवेंट के पेज पर जाकर या फिर गेम के अंदर से इस इवेंट में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं। ginx.tv ने पाइमॉन के 27 जून के लिए 100 सवालों के जवाब ढूंढकर इकट्ठे किए हैं जिन्हें हम यहां पर आपके साथ साझा कर रहे हैं। चूंकी गेम में ये सवाल अंग्रेजी में ही आते हैं इसलिए इनका हिंदी में अनुवाद करने का कोई मतलब नहीं बनता है। यहां पर सीधे से आपको 100 सवाल और उनके जवाब मिलेंगे। Also Read - Top 5 Hidden Achievements in Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: डिटेल्स समेत जानें इन्हें अनलॉक करने का पूरा तरीका

Genshin Impact – Thousand Questions with Paimon Quiz

Question: Which of the following statements about Friendship Level is False?

Answer: As a character’s Friendship Level increases, their ATK will also increase

Question: Hu Tao’s Talent Flutter By increases Hu Tao’s CRIT Rate by 12% for 8s.

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following cannot be obtained via Domains?

Answer: Traveler Friendship EXP

Question: Which of these statements about City Reputation is True.

Answer: Requests and bounties are shared over all cities

Question: True or False: The location of the Contending Tides event is Dadaupa Gorge.

Answer: True

Question: Which of the following statements about Plunging Attacks is False?

Answer: Plunging Attacks can only deal AoE Physical DMG

Question: Which of the following statements about the Spiral Abyss is True?

Answer: If you fail the Spiral Abyss challenge, you can temporarily leave the stage and continue later on.

Question: Which of the following dishes cannot be acquired by purchasing it at a shop?

Answer: Adeptus’ Temptation

Question: True or False: Xiao’s Talent Transcension: Gravity Defier guarantees that Xiao will never take damage from a Plunging Attack.

Answer: False

Question: How many boss enemies are currently recorded in the adventurer handbook?

Answer: 8

Question: Which of the following items cannot be converted using the Parametric Transformer?

Answer: Spirit Locket of Boreas

Question: How many tunes can be played in the Windblume Festival event Ballads of Breeze

Answer: 4

Question: Which of the following statements about artifacts is True?

Answer: Thundering Fury is at Midsummer Courtyard

Question: Primo Geovishaps change their element as the battle progresses. Which of the following is not an element that they may change to?

Answer: Anemo

Question: True or False: When the World Level does not change, raising your Adventure Rank increases the level of monsters in the world.

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following statements about artifacts is False?

Answer: You can obtain Sand of Eons that increase elemental damage

Question: Venti’s Elemental Skill will generate a lot of Elemental Particles upon hitting monsters. This feature can be taken advantage of by using his Elemental Skill before switching to a different character to help them gain Energy faster.

Answer: True

Question: Which element is most effective at attacking a Cryo Regisvine’s weak points?

Answer: Pyro

Question: Which of the following World Levels does not require an Ascension Quest to reach?

Answer: 5

Question: Which of the foods below provides DEF boost?

Answer: Jewelry Soup

Question: The Sunsettia is the most commonly found food in the game. It has no other uses apart from being eaten as-is.

Answer: False

Question: True or False: On the PC version, you can press Left Alt + 1/2/3/4 to switch to the corresponding character in your party and cast their Elemental Burst.

Answer: True

Question: Which of the following monsters will not emerge from a Blossom of Revelation challenge?

Answer: Unusual Hilichurl

Question: Which of the following statements about Diluc is False?

Answer: Diluc’s Passive Talent, Tradition of the Dawn Knight, refunds 15% of the ore used when crafting Sword-type

Question: Which of the following artifact sets does not include any items of 4 stars or above?

Answer: Traveling Doctor

Question: Which of the following methods increases the growth rate of the character’s sheer Cold meter?

Answer: Swimming

Question: When Chongyun uses his Elemental Skill, Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost, Diluc’s attacks within that field will be infused with Cryo DMG — is this statement True?

Answer: No

Question: Which of the following will not increase Reputation?

Answer: Completing a Story Quest

Question: After dying in a Domain, you are automatically teleported to the nearest Statue of The Seven.

Answer: False

Question: Each character has their own Fullness meter. Once it is full, that character cannot continue to consume Dishes. Based on what factor does the Fullness meter return to normal?

Answer: Time

Question: How many kinds of elemental Primordial Showers do Primo Geovishaps have at their disposal?

Answer: 4

Question: Which of the following is not a feature of Statues of The Seven?

Answer: Temporarily increases characters’ ATK and Max HP

Question: Which of the following materials cannot be found in the Archive?

Answer: Wind Gliders

Question: What is the maximum number of characters that can be displayed in a friend’s Character Showcase?

Answer: 8

Question: What is the CD of the Parametric Transformer?

Answer: 7 days

Question: Lisa’s General Pharmaceutics Passive Talent gives her a chance to refund materials used in crafting Character Ascension Materials.

Answer: False

Question: In Liyue, there is a plant that carefully listens to people’s singing. That plant is called:

Answer: Glaze Lily

Question: Which of the following methods cannot be used to acquire Crystal Chunks?

Answer: Shop Purchase

Question: At which of the following Liyue restaurants can you try Xiangling’s cooking?

Answer: Wanmin Restaurant

Question: Which of the following locations does not belong to the Mondstadt region?

Answer: Nantianmen

Question: How many Fortify stacks can Zhongli’s Passive Talent Resonant Waves provide?

Answer: 5

Question: Which of the following characters can provide a bonus when forging the Whiteblind?

Answer: Diluc

Question: What factor influences Oz’s time on the field?

Answer: Duration is fixed

Question: How often does the Abyssal Moon Spire reset?

Answer: 1st and 16th of each month

Question: Which of the following about tartaglia is correct ?

Answer: Tartaglia is unable to use plunging attack in mele stance.

Question: Which of the following statements about the Spiral Abyss is True?

Answer: None of the other options are True

Question: True or False: Xinyan’s Passive Talent …Now That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll! increases the Physical DMG dealt by shielded characters by 15%.

Answer: False

Question: For which of the following can Geo Sigils not be exchanged?

Answer: Talent materials

Question: Which of the following methods will not allow a Traveler to gather a Flaming Flower Stamen in the world.

Answer: Attacking the Flaming Flower with a Physical attack using a Claymore character

Question: Which of the following dishes increases character DEF?

Answer: Jewelry Soup

Question: Which of the following is not a method of restoring characters’ Stamina?

Answer: Stop swimming and tread water for a while

Question: Which of the following statements about the City Reputation system is True?

Answer: the number of bounties and quest are shared

Question: which of the following methods does not decrease the character’s sheer cold meter?

Answer: Goulash

Question: In the current live version, what is the maximum condensed resin you can hold?

Answer: 5

Question: What can you not buy in a shop in Mondstadt?

Answer: Rice

Question: Oz attacks with Freikugel which can trigger the Elemental Skill DMG bonus given by the Stringless

Answer: True

Question: Which of the following statements about the Childe boss fight is True?

Answer: This fight can be done in Coop

Question: Which of the following statements about fighting Geo Hypostasis: Gimel is False?

Answer: You can use Geo attacks to damage the Geo Hypostasis’s core

Question: Which of the following statements about the Sacrificial Bow is True?

Answer: If the character who has the Sacrificial Bow equipped hits an Abyss Mage’s shield with an Elemental Skill, there is a chance to reset the Elemental Skill.

Question: The materials for crafting furnishings for the serenitea pot can be obtained by the following methods:

Answer: All is Correct

Question: True or false: Fischl’s Elemental Skill summons Oz to assist her in battle. Oz attacks with Freikugel, which can trigger the Elemental Skill DMG bonus given by the Stringless.

Answer: True

Question: Which location is not covered by the Teyvat Travel Guide?

Answer: Wuwang Hill

Question: Which of the following statements about artifacts is False?

Answer: Sands of Eon having elemental damage

Question: True or False: Rainy Weather extinguishes Flaming Flowers, allowing us to gather them immediately.

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following cannot be achieved with the Archive?

Answer: Obtaining detailed information on items that have not yet been obtained

Question: What is the name of the Anemo Hypostasis?

Answer: Beth

Question: Which of the following statements about Seelie is True?

Answer: All of the other options are True

Question: Which of the following characters can activate treasure chests that can only be accessed through pressure plates?

Answer: All of the other options are True

Question: During the Windblume Festival event The Great Bubble Crash, how many bubbles may there be in a row?

Answer: 5

Question: Which of the following statements about Elemental Reaction is True?

Answer: Sing Hydro to trigger Vaporize deals greater DMG than triggering it using Pyro.

Question: What about Hu Tao’s guide to the afterlife is True?

Answer: It can still be cast under 100 hp

Question: Which of the following characters is not a bard from Mondstadt?

Answer: Qingzhou

Question: Which of the following drinks cannot be purchased in the Mondstadt tarven?

Answer: Holy Water

Question: What is the name of the hotel where the Fatui diplomats were staying during Mondstadt’s Stormterror issue?

Answer: Goth Grand Hotel

Question: What is Fischl’s position at the Adventurers’ Guild?

Answer: Investigator

Question: Which wind glider can be obtained from reaching Reputation Level 8 in Mondstadt?

Answer: Wings of Azure Wind

Question: True or False: Entering a Domain consumes Original Resin or Condensed Resin.

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following statements about the Sacrificial Bow is True? you guys put the wrong answer about hitting an abyss mage.

Answer: An Elemental Skill must deal DMG for the Sacrificial Bow to have a chance of resetting it.

Question: The Pyro Regisvine is immune to Pyro DMG is this statement True?

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following methods can be used to obtain Fowl?

Answer: Killing pigeons

Question: Which of the following is not a buff provided by Bennett’s Elemental Burst, Fantastic Voyage?

Answer: Energy Recharge Increase

Question: Which of the following characters can provide a bonus when crafting Vajrada Amethyst Chunks?

Answer: None of these are True

Question: Which of the following statements about Seelie is True?

Answer: All the answer are True

Question: Which of the following statements about artifacts is True?

Answer: Artifact affixes will never provide the same effects as the main attributes.

Question: Who is the owner of the best pharmacy in Liyue Harbor, Bubu Pharmacy?

Answer: Baizhu

Question: Who occupies the eighth seat among the Eleven Fatui Harbingers?

Answer: La Signora

Question: Which of the following statements about Geovishap Hatchlings is False?

Answer: Geovishaps are immune to Geo DMG.

Question: What is Amber the champion of in Mondstadt?

Answer: Gliding

Question: Using Geo attacks against Anemo Hypostasis: Beth will cause a Crystallize reaction.

Answer: False

Question: In Jean’s Story Quest, 「Leo Minor Chapter,」 what is the name of Margaret’s lost cat?

Answer: Prince

Question: We can make Condensed Resin by using Original Resin and Crystal Cores. In the current live version of Genshin Impact, what is the maximum quantity of Condensed Resin that can be held at once?

Answer: 5

Question: Tartaglia’s Passive Talent, Master of Weaponry, increases the Normal Attack Level for characters in the party by 1.

Answer: True

Question: True or False: In a friend’s Character Showcase, we can view details on the specific affixes of their characters’ artifacts.

Answer: True

Question: The second charge level of Bennett’s Elemental Skill, Passion Overload, will launch him, and this cannot be prevented by any other operations — is this statement True?

Answer: False

Question: Which of the following statements about Qiqi is False?

Answer: The effect of Qiqi’s Passive Talent, Life-Prolonging Methods, is that when characters under the effect of Adeptus Art…

Question: Which of the following drops Chilled Meat when defeated?

Answer: The Great Snowboar King

Question: Which place’s topography is the result of an Archon hurling giant spears of rock during a time of war?

Answer: Guyun Stone Forest

Question: Which of the following statements about Albedo’s Elemental Skill “Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma” is False?

Answer: The amount of DMG dealt by Transient Blossoms is based on Albedo’s ATK.

Question: Which of the following statements about Ganyu’s Elemental Skill 「Trail of the Qilin」 is False?

Answer: The Ice Lotus generated by casting Trail of the Qilin only applies the Cryo element to nearby enemies and does not deal DMG to them.

Question: Which of the following statements about Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill 「Guide to Afterlife」 is True?

Answer: Guide to Afterlife can still be casted when Hu Tao HP is less than 100