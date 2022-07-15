God of War Ragnarok का लॉन्च एडिशन भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है। इस गेम के फिजिकल कॉपी को ऑनलाइन रिटेलर्स के जरिए खरीदा जा सकेगा। यह गेम को भारत में भी उसी दिन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध कराया गया है, जिस दिन इसे ग्लोबली प्री-बुक किया जा रहा है। ऐसा बहुत कम ही देखने को मिलता है, जब किसी कंसोल गेम को भारत में उसी दिन प्री-बुक किया जा रहा हो, जिस दिन यह ग्लोबल मार्केट में बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ हो। Also Read - God of War Ragnarock की रिलीज डेट हुई अनाउंस, 15 जुलाई से शुरू प्री-ऑर्डर

God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition फिलहाल प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध है। इसका Collector Edition और Jotnar Edition बाद में प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। Also Read - Upcoming Popular Games: 2022 में रिलीज होने वाले टॉप गेम्स, जिनका गेमर्स को है बेसब्री से इंतजार

यहां से करें प्री-ऑर्डर

God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition के PS4 वर्जन की भारत में कीमत 3,999 रुपये है। वहीं, इसके PS5 वर्जन की कीमत 4,999 रुपये है। इसके PS4 और PS5 के फिजिकल वर्जन को ShopAtSC, Amazon और Games The Shop से प्री-ऑर्डर किया जा सकेगा। PlayStation India ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से यह जानकारी शेयर की है। इस गेम को ग्लोबली 9 सितंबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा। Also Read - Sony PlayStation Studios ने खरीदा एक और गेमिंग स्टूडियो, लिस्ट में जुड़ा God Of War डेवलपर

Embark on a mythic journey for answers. God of War Ragnarök is available 9.11.2022. Pre-order for Risen Snow Armor Set. Full details: https://t.co/k5ba7Yh93n#GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/zrlP6p7TLM — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) July 15, 2022

पिछले दिनों इस गेम का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था। इसके छोटे से सिनेमैटिक ट्रेलर में बॉस फाइट की झलक दिखी है। ट्रेलर में एक मिथिकल क्रीचर Fenrid नजर आ रहा है। यह क्रीचर Norse Mythology के अनुसार Ragnarock इवेंट का हिस्सा रहा है। गेम के ट्रेलर में हमें Kratos के कुछ नए मूव नजर आ रहे हैं और Atreus भी अब पहले से बड़ा हो गया है। उम्मीद है कि Atreus के पास कुछ नई पावर देखने को मिलेंगी।

Sony ने नए गेम की रिलीज डेट के साथ गेम का Collector’s Edition और Jotnar Edition भी अनाउंस किया है। इसके Collector’s और Jotnar Edition में नीचे दिए गए आइटम्स फ्री में मिलेंगे।

Collector’s Edition

16-inch Mjolnir Replica

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven Dice Set

Steelbook Display Case

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Jotnar Edition