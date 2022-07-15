comscore God of War Ragnarok की भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू, मिलेंगे कई फ्री आइटम
God of War Ragnarok की भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू, मिलेंगे कई फ्री आइटम

God of War Ragnarok को आज यानी 15 जुलाई से प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध कराया गया है। Game of Thrones जैसा दिखने वाला यह गेम 9 सितंबर को ऑफिशियली रिलीज किया जाएगा।

God of War Ragnarok का लॉन्च एडिशन भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है। इस गेम के फिजिकल कॉपी को ऑनलाइन रिटेलर्स के जरिए खरीदा जा सकेगा। यह गेम को भारत में भी उसी दिन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध कराया गया है, जिस दिन इसे ग्लोबली प्री-बुक किया जा रहा है। ऐसा बहुत कम ही देखने को मिलता है, जब किसी कंसोल गेम को भारत में उसी दिन प्री-बुक किया जा रहा हो, जिस दिन यह ग्लोबल मार्केट में बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ हो। Also Read - God of War Ragnarock की रिलीज डेट हुई अनाउंस, 15 जुलाई से शुरू प्री-ऑर्डर

God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition फिलहाल प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध है। इसका Collector Edition और Jotnar Edition बाद में प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। Also Read - Upcoming Popular Games: 2022 में रिलीज होने वाले टॉप गेम्स, जिनका गेमर्स को है बेसब्री से इंतजार

यहां से करें प्री-ऑर्डर

God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition के PS4 वर्जन की भारत में कीमत 3,999 रुपये है। वहीं, इसके PS5 वर्जन की कीमत 4,999 रुपये है। इसके PS4 और PS5 के फिजिकल वर्जन को ShopAtSC, Amazon और Games The Shop से प्री-ऑर्डर किया जा सकेगा। PlayStation India ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से यह जानकारी शेयर की है। इस गेम को ग्लोबली 9 सितंबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा। Also Read - Sony PlayStation Studios ने खरीदा एक और गेमिंग स्टूडियो, लिस्ट में जुड़ा God Of War डेवलपर

पिछले दिनों इस गेम का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था। इसके छोटे से सिनेमैटिक ट्रेलर में बॉस फाइट की झलक दिखी है। ट्रेलर में एक मिथिकल क्रीचर Fenrid नजर आ रहा है। यह क्रीचर Norse Mythology के अनुसार Ragnarock इवेंट का हिस्सा रहा है। गेम के ट्रेलर में हमें Kratos के कुछ नए मूव नजर आ रहे हैं और Atreus भी अब पहले से बड़ा हो गया है। उम्मीद है कि Atreus के पास कुछ नई पावर देखने को मिलेंगी।

Sony ने नए गेम की रिलीज डेट के साथ गेम का Collector’s Edition और Jotnar Edition भी अनाउंस किया है। इसके Collector’s और Jotnar Edition में नीचे दिए गए आइटम्स फ्री में मिलेंगे।

Collector’s Edition

  • 16-inch Mjolnir Replica
  • 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings
  • Dwarven Dice Set
  • Steelbook Display Case
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PlayStation 4 Theme

Jotnar Edition

  • 7-inch Vinyl Record
  • Falcon, Bear और Wolf Pin Set
  • Legendary Draupnir Ring
  • Brok’s Dice Set
  • Yggdrasil Cloth Map
  • Steelbook Display Case
  • 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings
  • 16-inch Mjolnir Replica
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PlayStation 4 Theme

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 5:20 PM IST

