गेमिंग कम्यूनिटी में Microsoft और Sony मुख्यतः अपने गेमिंग कंसोल्स (Xbox और PlayStation) के लिए जाने जाते हैं। इन दोनों कंपनियों की छत के नीचे कई सारे डेवलपर और गेमिंग स्टूडियो मौजूद और हाल ही इन दोनों ने कई सारी नई डील्स भी की हैं।

पिछले महीने माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने Call of Duty गेम्स बनाने वाले Activision Blizzard को खरीदने का ऐलान किया था और सोनी ने हाल ही में Halo के ओरिजनल क्रीएटर और Destiny गेम्स बनाने वाले Bungie को खरीदने का ऐलान किया। हम यहां पर देखेंगे कि इन दोनों कंपनियों के अधिकार में अब कौन-कौन से गेम डेवलपर्स और स्टूडियो हैं।

Microsoft Gaming Studios & Developers

Publisher/ Developer: ZeniMax Media/ Bethesda Game Studio

Popular Games: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake, Dishonored, The Evil Within

Publisher/ Developer: Activision Blizzard

Popular Games: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Guitar Hero, Skylanders, Spyro the Dragon

Publisher/ Developer: Double Fine

Popular Games: Psychonauts, Broken Age, Brütal Legend, Costume Quest, and Grim Fandango Remastered

Publisher/ Developer: Playground Games

Popular Games: Forza Horizon, Forza Motorsport

Publisher/ Developer: Rare

Popular Games: GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Banjo Kazooie, Viva Piñata, Sea of Thieves, Battletoads

Publisher/ Developer: 343 Industries

Popular Games: Halo

Publisher/ Developer: The Coalition

Popular Games: Gears of War

Publisher/ Developer: Mojang

Popular Games: Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons

Publisher/ Developer: Ninja Theory

Popular Games: Heavenly Sword, Devil May Cry, Disney Infinity, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Publisher/ Developer: Undead Labs

Popular Games: State of Decay

Publisher/ Developer: Compulsion Games

Popular Games: Contrast, We Happy Few

Publisher/ Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Popular Games: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds, Grounded

Publisher/ Developer: InXile Entertainment

Popular Games: Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Wasteland 3

Sony Gaming Studios & Developer

Publisher/ Developer: Nixxes Software

Popular Games: Tomb Raider franchise, Hitman franchise, Marvel’s Avengers

Publisher/ Developer: Housemarque

Popular Games: Super Stardust HD, Resogun, Returnal

Publisher/ Developer: Guerrilla Games

Popular Games: Killzone franchise, Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Horizon Forbidden West (upcoming)

Publisher/ Developer: Polyphony Digital

Popular Games: Gran Turismo 7

Publisher/ Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Popular Games: God of War franchise

Publisher/ Developer: Team Asobi

Popular Games: Astro’s Playroom

Publisher/ Developer: Firesprite

Popular Games: The Persistence, The Playroom, Horizon Call of the Mountain (in collaboration with Guerrilla Games)

Publisher/ Developer: Bluepoint Games

Popular Games: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Demon’s Souls

Publisher/ Developer: London Studio

Popular Games: SingStar, EyePet, Blood & Truth

Publisher/ Developer: Media Molecule

Popular Games: LittleBigPlanet franchise, Tearaway franchise, Dreams

Publisher/ Developer: XDev

Popular Games: Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human

Publisher/ Developer: Bend Studio

Popular Games: Bubsy 3D, Syphon Filter series, Days Gone

Publisher/ Developer: Insomniac Games

Popular Games: Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Publisher/ Developer: Naughty Dog

Popular Games: Crash Bandicoot, Jak & Daxter, Uncharted, The Last of Us

Publisher/ Developer: PixelOpus

Popular Games: Entwined, Concrete Genie

Publisher/ Developer: San Diego Studio

Popular Games: MLB The Show series, The Mark of Kri, Pain

Publisher/ Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Popular Games: Sly Cooper, inFAMOUS, Ghost of Tsushima.

Publisher/ Developer: Valkyrie Entertainment

Popular Games: God of War (in collaboration with Santa Monica Studio)