PUBG Continental Series सबसे बड़े पबजी टूर्नामेंट्स में से एक है। यह टूर्नामेंट चार रीजन अमेरिका, एशिया, APAC और यूरोप में खेला जाता है। हर रीजन में 16 टीमें हैं और इस तरह से PUBG Continental Series में टोटल 64 टीमें हैं। इस टूर्नामेंट में $1,000,000 USD एक मैसिव प्राइज पूल है। इस प्राइज पूल को सभी चारों रीजन में $250,000 USD करके बांट दिया गया है। Also Read - PUBG New State का मैप और गेम-प्ले हुआ रिवील, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च
PUBG कॉन्टिनेंटल सीरीज (PCS) सीजन 4 की शुरुआत 10 जून यानी आज हो रही है और 27 जून 2021 को खत्म होगा। हर रीजन में 16 टीमें हैं जो अगले तीन हफ्ते में कुल 36 मैच खेलेंगे। इस पूरे टूर्नामेंट में जीती गई इनाम राशि से टीमों की ओवरऑल रैंकिंग डिसाइड होगी। Also Read - PUBG Mobile में की गई ये गलती पड़ेगी भारी, बैन हो सकता है अकाउंट
PCS 4 Americas – 10th – 25th June
PCS 4 APAC – 10th – 25th June
PCS 4 Europe – 12th – 27th June
PCS 4 Asia – 12th – 27th June Also Read - Valorant का मोबाइल वर्जन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, PUBG Mobile और Free Fire से भी होगा धांसू
PUBG Continental Series 4: Teams
AMERICAS REGION
TSM
Dignitas
Oath Gaming
Susquehanna Soniqs
Spacestation Gaming
Wildcard Gaming
Latin Dominus
Trogloditas
Enrage Esports
22 Esports
A Creche
303 Esports
Dodge
eUnited
Guadalajara Gascans
Team Veritas
APAC REGION
ArkAngel Predator
Victim Rise
Eagle 365 Esports
The Colony
FURY
Team Bliss
Team No1
X-Stadium Thu Duc
The Expendables
BN United
GameHome Esports
Buriram United Esports
Daytrade Gaming
Magic Esport
Sharper Esport
Attack All Around
EUROPE REGION
Digital Athletics
Virtus.pro
Natus Vincere
FaZe Clan
ENCE
Team Liquid
Heroic
SKADE
FIVE
Redline
EXhalatioN
BBL Esports
Blaze Esports
RTG ESPORTS
AfterAlt
Mutiny
ASIA REGION
Afreeca Freecs
Gen.G
GPS GHIBLI
DAMWON Gaming
T1
Danawa e-sports
emTek StormX
MaD Clan
Four Angry Men
17 Gaming
Multi Circle Gaming
Games Forever Young
KaiXin Esports
Petrichor Road
ENTER FORCE.36
Global Esports Xsset
यहां देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग
सभी क्षेत्रों के सभी मैचों को PUBG Esports के आधिकारिक YouTube चैनल पर लाइवस्ट्रीम किया जाएगा। हमने चैनल का लिंक अटैच किया है, https://youtube.com/c/PUBGEsports
