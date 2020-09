Apple अगले महीने लॉन्च करेगा 'iPhone 12 'Mini' समेत ये नए फोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

The iPhone 12 series is rumoured for a September 10 launch. There will be four models this year, with the newest entry being a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone 12. All models will have an OLED display, the latest A14 chipset and upgraded camera hardware. Apple is going back to the flat frame design from the iPhone 5 series this year. Also, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could get a 120Hz ProMotion display.