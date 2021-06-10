PUBG Continental Series सबसे बड़े पबजी टूर्नामेंट्स में से एक है। यह टूर्नामेंट चार रीजन अमेरिका, एशिया, APAC और यूरोप में खेला जाता है। हर रीजन में 16 टीमें हैं और इस तरह से PUBG Continental Series में टोटल 64 टीमें हैं। इस टूर्नामेंट में $1,000,000 USD एक मैसिव प्राइज पूल है। इस प्राइज पूल को सभी चारों रीजन में $250,000 USD करके बांट दिया गया है। Also Read - PUBG Mobile ने एक महीने में कमाए 1800 करोड़ रुपए, बन गया दुनिया का दूसरा Top Grossing Mobile Game

PUBG कॉन्टिनेंटल सीरीज (PCS) सीजन 4 की शुरुआत 10 जून यानी आज हो रही है और 27 जून 2021 को खत्म होगा। हर रीजन में 16 टीमें हैं जो अगले तीन हफ्ते में कुल 36 मैच खेलेंगे। इस पूरे टूर्नामेंट में जीती गई इनाम राशि से टीमों की ओवरऑल रैंकिंग डिसाइड होगी।

PCS 4 Americas – 10th – 25th June

PCS 4 APAC – 10th – 25th June

PCS 4 Europe – 12th – 27th June

PCS 4 Asia – 12th – 27th June

PUBG Continental Series 4: Teams

AMERICAS REGION

TSM

Dignitas

Oath Gaming

Susquehanna Soniqs

Spacestation Gaming

Wildcard Gaming

Latin Dominus

Trogloditas

Enrage Esports

22 Esports

A Creche

303 Esports

Dodge

eUnited

Guadalajara Gascans

Team Veritas

APAC REGION

ArkAngel Predator

Victim Rise

Eagle 365 Esports

The Colony

FURY

Team Bliss

Team No1

X-Stadium Thu Duc

The Expendables

BN United

GameHome Esports

Buriram United Esports

Daytrade Gaming

Magic Esport

Sharper Esport

Attack All Around

EUROPE REGION

Digital Athletics

Virtus.pro

Natus Vincere

FaZe Clan

ENCE

Team Liquid

Heroic

SKADE

FIVE

Redline

EXhalatioN

BBL Esports

Blaze Esports

RTG ESPORTS

AfterAlt

Mutiny

ASIA REGION

Afreeca Freecs

Gen.G

GPS GHIBLI

DAMWON Gaming

T1

Danawa e-sports

emTek StormX

MaD Clan

Four Angry Men

17 Gaming

Multi Circle Gaming

Games Forever Young

KaiXin Esports

Petrichor Road

ENTER FORCE.36

Global Esports Xsset

यहां देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

सभी क्षेत्रों के सभी मैचों को PUBG Esports के आधिकारिक YouTube चैनल पर लाइवस्ट्रीम किया जाएगा। हमने चैनल का लिंक अटैच किया है, https://youtube.com/c/PUBGEsports