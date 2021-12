Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge के फीचर्स और कलर ऑप्शन आए सामने, मिलेगी 120W की चार्जिंग

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is confirmed to launch on January 6. Xiaomi revealed the phone to come with 120W fast charging support which is claimed to fully charge up the device in 15 minutes. Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge would arrive as a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As for the specs, the phone is tipped to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP triple camera setup, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, JBL-backed stereo speakers, and a 4,500mAh battery.